Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 cap successful year as stocks plunge

Stocks posted small losses in the last trading session of 2021, but the major U.S. indices closed one of their best years on record.

Still, the S&P 500 ended 2021 up 27%, completing its best three-year streak since 1999. The Dow Jones rose 19% for the year, while the Nasdaq gained 21%. Over the past three years, the S&P 500 is up 90%.

Overseas, London



FTSE 100

ended the year with a daily decline of 0.3%, while in Hong Kong the



Hang Seng Index

closed 2021 with a gain of 1.2% on Friday.

The performance of the S&P 500 in 2021 is in the top fifth of years dating back to 1927, with the Dow in the top third of years as early as 1896.

The past year put investors in a race that included meme stock frenzies, the best bull run for oil prices in over a decade, and a staggering rise in the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, among other trends.

2021 has been a low volatility, high yield year for the S&P 500. It’s reminiscent of 2013 and 2017. Until 2022 (like 2014 and 2018) we expect volatility to pick up again, Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, Recount Barrons.

The strong market performance in 2021 came in a year defined by, among other things, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, surprisingly strong corporate earnings, a torrent of metrics. stimulus from the central bank which started to slow down and inflation creeping up.

The defining characteristic of the markets in 2021 for me was the incredible resilience of corporate earnings, said Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research. Barrons. Specifically, how a huge spike in inflation ended up being positive for corporate earnings because it didn’t reduce demand while corporate margins remained largely firm or, in some cases, increased.

Corporate resilience is a view shared by many on Wall Street, including Heather Wald, vice president of Bel Air Investment Advisors, who pointed out that U.S. companies bought out a record $ 1,000 billion of their own. actions in 2021.

The return to normalcy expected in 2021 has not lived up to expectations as highly transmissible variants of Covid-19 have continued to alter our daily lives. US stock markets, however, have ignored major headwinds linked to the virus, Wald said Barrons. With negative real interest rates on bonds and a lack of other attractive investment alternatives, investors instead invested excess cash in stocks.

Not much has changed in the markets on New Year’s Day, one of the quietest days of the year for the markets. Trade was moderate during the holidays, which included some of the busiest days of 2021, as seasonality took over. Stocks often do well at Christmas in what is called the Santa Claus rally; the S&P 500 has been rising steadily since December 20, gaining 4.5%.

Crude prices were down on Friday. International benchmark Brent oil futures fell 2.2% to $ 77.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.3% to 75.21 $.

Despite Friday’s drop, oil prices rose more than 50% in 2021, supported by a global energy shortage and growing demand for crude as economies around the world returned from the depths of the Covid pandemic. 19. Analysts predict this will continue until 2022.

Commodity prices will remain firm as commodity shortages will not go away, said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker Oanda. Barrons. Supply chain challenges and global recovery demand will support prices. Brent crude is expected to make its way around $ 90-100 a barrel in this environment.

For cryptocurrencies, which have seen declines over the past week, the last day of the year turned out to be roughly the same. Bitcoin, the main digital asset, fell 2.9% to $ 45,892.

This week has been another volatile time for crypto, said Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock. Bitcoin is now rebounding.

As 2022 approaches, Sotiriou expects more institutions to reassign to crypto in the first quarter of next year, and said the data suggests this is already happening.

Almost 10,000 Bitcoins remain





Coinbase



s traded in the last 24 hours, this occurs when long-term investors (usually institutions) buy a large amount of Bitcoin, as they move the Bitcoin to another storage location, the analyst noted.

Bitcoin

has climbed more than 60% since the start of 2021, but remains below highs above $ 67,000 seen in November.

Here are three actions in motion on Friday:

Group of chips





Advanced micro-systems



(ticker: AMD) was up in the morning before slashing gains to a loss of 0.9% The company announced Thursday evening that it expects its acquisition of





Xilinx



(XLNX) to close in the first quarter of 2022 instead of by the end of this year. Xilinx stock fell 0.9%.





Interactive Platoon



(PTON) fell 3.9% following a downgrade from Market Outperform to Market Perform by investment bank JMP. The stock ended 2021 down 75%

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]