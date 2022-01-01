Global stocks close near all-time highs ahead of New Year, dollar, lower oil

A trader works at a stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Global stocks fall but end the year in good shape after huge rally

Many markets closed on Friday, trading volumes are scarce

Oil prices fall but expected to experience the largest annual increase since 2009

WASHINGTON / LONDON, Dec.31 (Reuters) – Stocks around the world traded little on Thursday as oil prices fell and the US dollar plunged against most major currencies, although it experienced its best year since 2015 with an increase of 6.7%.

With several markets in Asia and Europe closed on Friday, trading volumes were low and most markets without direction.

The MSCI World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.07%. The index jumped 17% in 2021, its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

Analysts say the U.S. economy has proven to be resilient in the face of the challenges of the pandemic, and many expect the global economy to continue growing at a rate well above trend.

After initially falling in December, global equities rallied over the holiday season, with investors reassured the economies could handle the surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and are heading back to record highs.

“On COVID, for now, market participants may remain willing to increase their exposure to risk, and possibly push stock indexes to new highs, as several countries around the world have refrained from doing so. impose further lockdowns, despite record infections around the globe in recent days, ”said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, a Cyprus-based brokerage firm.

The dollar index fell 0.418% on Friday.

On Wall Street, New Year’s Eve trading closed on Friday near record levels. Read more

The three major U.S. stock indexes posted monthly, quarterly and annual gains, their strongest three-year gains since 1999.

Investors have retained their expectations of resilience in the global recovery until 2022 and the prospect of further gains if money remains cheap and corporate profitability high.

This year’s ‘whole rally’ saw a wall of cheap central bank liquidity, government stimulus measures and strong economic rebounds after the pandemic, it’s hard not to profit from soaring asset prices .

U.S. stocks fueled the global rally as record earnings figures from large tech companies excited investors. This week, the S&P 500 hit a new record.

Commodity prices also had a strong year, with supply often less than a surge in demand as economies reopen.

On the last day of the year, however, Brent crude futures settled at $ 1.75, or 2.2%, at $ 77.78 per barrel, while US crude futures West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $ 1.78, or 2.31%, to $ 75.21 a barrel.

But Brent and WTI both rose more than 50% in 2021, boosted by the global economic recovery and producer restraint. Read more

Global oil prices are expected to rise further next year as demand for jet fuel catches up. Read more

Global Asset Market Performance in 2021

Chinese factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, an official survey said, with analysts forecasting more economic headwinds in the near term. Read more

Chinese stocks, one of the few Asian markets open on Friday, closed higher (.CSI300), (.SSEC), ending a difficult year on a high. The blue-chip CSI300 index lost 5.2% this year, its worst annual performance in three years.

RETURN OF THE CRI

The euro, which fell 7.4% this year with investors betting the European Central Bank would be slower to end pandemic-era stimulus measures than rival central banks, rose 0.1 % to stay above $ 1.13.

The Japanese yen, which lost more than 11% to the dollar in 2021, fell to 115.1 yen to the dollar, not far from the four-year lows hit this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.19%.

The pound sterling remains down for the year against the dollar, but is expected to experience its best year since 2014 against the euro. On Friday, it hit 83.69 pence, its strongest since February 2020.

Elsewhere in forex markets, the Turkish lira – by far the biggest currency loser in 2021 – fell for a fifth consecutive day.

This week’s falls eroded the significant gains made by the Lira a week earlier. Investors are worried about the country’s unorthodox monetary policy and rising inflation, and fear President Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to defend lira deposits unveiled this month is not working. Read more

Most government bond markets were closed.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $ 1,829.04 an ounce.

Bitcoin fell 2.37% for the last time.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Tommy Wilkes in London; edited by Jason Neely and Chris Reese

