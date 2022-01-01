Stocks post big year-on-year gain despite end of 2021 on a low note





Stocks closed a calm trading day with modest losses on Friday, even as Wall Street closed the books in another record year. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of about 29%, including dividends. That’s almost as much as the benchmark gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft in the lead. This is the third consecutive year of incredible gains, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. The market itself was just unbelievably strong. A wave of consumer demand fueled by reopening economies has pumped company profits more than expected in 2021, helping to keep investors in a buying mood. Wall Street also received a boost from the Federal Reserve, which kept its short-term policy rate close to zero throughout the year. This has helped keep corporate borrowing costs low and equity valuations high. Investors expect the Fed to start raising rates next year. There was also a strong interest in so-called memes stocks, in which large groups of individual investors bought shares of dilapidated companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, losing billions to institutional investors like hedge funds. The soaring stock market also led to an explosion in initial public offerings, including online broker Robinhood and electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive. Along the way, the S&P 500 hit 70 all-time highs, its most recent Wednesday. In the post-WWII era, this is the index’s highest record since the 77 it set in 1954. The market has continued to reach new highs despite many challenges, including rising inflation, disruptions to the global supply chain, and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus. While there are a lot of things that people were nervous about all year round and continue to be nervous as we move towards 10 pm, at the end of the day the US (stock) market still seems to be the one. best game in town, Kinahan said. . Still, the rapidly spreading omicron variant and uncertainty over global supply chain disruptions remain overhangs for the year. So is the imminent end of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies. The central bank has announced plans to step up its reduction in monthly bond purchases, which has helped keep interest rates low. The policy change paves the way for the Fed to start raising rates as early as the first half of next year. Trading was very slow on Friday with most of Wall Street on vacation and many fund managers have already closed their positions for 2021. The major indices spent much of the day swinging between small gains and losses. The S&P 500 lost 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones slipped 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq lost 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index slipped 3.48 points, or 0.2%, to 2,245.31. The index ended the year with a gain of 13.7%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was flat at 1.51% after the bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time ahead of the New Years holiday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/stocks-notch-big-yearly-gain-despite-ending-2021-on-a-weak-note The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos