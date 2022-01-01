Business
Trump appointed to FDIC to resign after partisan brawl
At a board meeting on December 14, McWilliams rejected the offer of the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, a member of the board of directors of the FDIC and ally of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.) To add a recording of the vote to the official FDIC minutes.
Later in a editorial in the Wall Street Journal, McWilliams called the episode a hostile takeover. But she made no mention of the saga in her resignation letter to President Joe Biden on Friday.
When I immigrated to this country 30 years ago, I did so with a firm belief in the American system of government, said McWilliams, who was born in the former Yugoslavia, in her letter to Biden. During my tenure on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the United States Senate, and the FDIC, I developed a deep appreciation for these venerable institutions and their traditions. It has been a tremendous honor to serve this nation, and I haven’t taken a single day for granted.
His impending exit opens up another key vacancy for Biden, and that means none of the three federal banking agencies will have a Senate-confirmed official in their most senior regulatory post. The president is expected to bring in a vice president to oversee the Federal Reserve soon, while his pick for the comptroller of the currency recently withdrew after facing opposition from moderate Democrats.
For now, Gruenberg, who served in the FDIC at the end of a three-year mandate, takes over the hammer. The Obama-era agency president made the unusual decision to remain on the board after his leadership role ended, and then repeatedly opposed McWilliams’ actions to loosen the rules on banks of all sizes. The departure of McWilliams could lead to the reversal of some of these movements. Gruenberg joined the FDIC board in 2005, after serving as assistant to former Senator Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.).
In the coming months, the FDIC will have to consider how to react to the rise of startups and financial technology innovations that are shaking the traditional banking sector. McWilliams said the agency is considering whether certain stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to an underlying asset, should be covered by deposit insurance if they’re tied to the dollar.
Gruenberg is also expected to be more aggressive in pushing banks to prepare for the risks posed by climate change, an area the outgoing president has hesitated to embark on. McWilliams abstained in a vote at the Financial Stability Supervisory Board, a group of regulatory chiefs led by the Treasury Department, on a report that called climate change an emerging risk to the financial system, claiming that the documents’ findings warrant further research.
Some governance issues remain open at the agency, such as whether future FDIC boards will be able to use a majority vote to overturn the president. House Financial Services President Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Asked McWilliams to provide the legal basis behind senior officials’ argument that only she could schedule a vote. The FDIC has yet to publicly present its rationale.
Before becoming President of the FDIC in 2018, McWilliams spent years as the senior assistant to the Senses. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Including during Shelbys’ chairmanship of the Banking Committee. Prior to being appointed to the head of the FDIC, she briefly worked as the legal director of Fifth Third Bank.
In a short interview Friday night, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described her as a complete, capable and competent class act. His bank, the largest in the United States, is primarily regulated by other agencies but supervised by the FDIC because it has deposit insurance.
I don’t think she flattered the big or the small banks, he said. I think she tried to do her job, and she did it very well, he added, citing her work which made it easier for banks to hire workers with minor criminal records.
The clash between McWilliams and Democrats at the FDIC further fueled partisan tensions over the generally low-profile agency. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), An ally of McWilliams, lambasted the White House for supporting the FDIC Democrats’ decision to bypass the GOP chairman.
I am deeply disturbed to see the administration support this extremist destruction of institutional standards and this unprecedented action to undermine the independence and integrity of our financial regulators, Toomey said in a statement Friday. President Biden is expected to move quickly to fill the two vacant board seats and the seat of interim director Gruenbergs with qualified individuals who will respect the FDIC’s tradition of operating free from partisan political interference.
Progressive activists celebrated McWilliams’ exit as a victory. The Open Markets Institute, an anti-monopoly group, said on Twitter Friday that “this good news means the FDIC board can get down to work to mitigate the risks of Too Big to Fail.
