Stock market rally to 2021 blew up Wall Street forecasts





People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on July 15, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images The S&P 500’s 27% rise through 2021 has beaten nearly every Wall Street forecast since last December.

The market soared as vaccine rollout, reopening and further stimulus measures fueled optimism.

Wall Street is divided over whether stocks will continue to soar or stumble over the next 12 months. Even the most bullish analysts didn’t expect the stock market to rise as high as it has throughout 2021. the S&P 500 ended the year with a mammoth 27.2% gain after closing at 4,766.18 on Friday afternoon. The rally marks a third consecutive year of double-digit growth for the benchmark and beats a 16.3% jump from 2020. The index also posted 70 record closings as investors applauded the economic recovery. This overwhelming optimism has surpassed any annual Wall Street projections of 12 months ago. JPMorgan held the most bullish outlook through 2021, with its S&P 500 target of 4,400, which implies a 17% increase. Goldman Sachs and UBS followed with projections of 4,300 and 4,100 respectively. Bank of America, Societe Generale and Citigroup shared the street’s most bearish target of 3,800 at the end of 2020. If the projection had been true, the S&P 500 would have risen only 1.2%. To be sure, banks have repeatedly raised their targets as stocks rose higher. The aforementioned estimates were from December 2020, and several developments reinforced sentiments in the following months. Vaccine approvals and deployments in early 2021 were a major step towards the fight against the coronavirus and opened the door to reopening. The reversal of the foreclosure measures led many people to return to work and sparked a wave of pent-up demand. After a year of restrictions, layoffs and behind closed doors, the economy has finally progressed to a new normal. The United States also received more support at the start of the year, but not as much as in 2020. Democrats passed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package in March, giving the economy more money. tax aid just as vaccines began to hit the guns. The plan included payments of $ 1,400, an extension of improved unemployment benefits and an extension of the child tax credit. The months following the adoption of the plan saw spending rise as Americans used direct aid. The investment has not been smooth over the past 12 months. Daily cases of COVID hit record highs in January as the virus’s winter resurgence crept into the new year. The Delta variant increased cases again in July and August, and the Omicron variant is now fueling the sharpest rebound ever in cases. Although the United States has never returned to the severe lockdowns seen in 2020, each wave has shaken consumer confidence and slowed the pace of economic recovery. Markets also had to contend with the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of political support. In November, the central bank announced that it would begin to curb its emergency purchases of treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities, signaling a turning point between aid and the fight against historic inflation. The Fed doubled the pace of its cut in December, and officials’ projections suggest the central bank will hike interest rates three times in 2022. The Omicron spread and the Fed pullback have left banks with very different expectations for how stocks will move over the coming year. The S&P 500 targets for companies show the second biggest gap in a decade, according to Bloomberg data. Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America expect the benchmark to close lower at the end of 2022, with banks touting projections of 4,400 and 4,600, respectively. If Morgan Stanley’s target holds true, the index’s 7.7% annual drop will be the largest since the financial crisis. Others expect the party to rage through 2023. Oppenheimer held the highest target for 2022 of 5,330 through December 13, while BMO, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs followed with estimates of at least 5,100. The future of the market remains very uncertain as COVID is spreading rapidly and the economy is far from being completely cured. For now, investors can celebrate the goal-defying gains they’ve enjoyed over the past year.

