Agents are out of control, but players don’t seem to mind being treated like they’re on the stock market

ANOTHER winter and the chatter around Erling Haaland is recycled again by his agent Mino Raiola.

The 21-year-old Norwegian forward provided an explosion of goals for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and, currently, Borussia Dortmund.

2 Man Utd, City target Erling Haaland in the center of massive transfer standoff Credit: Rex

2 Super-agent Mini Raiola is once again at the center of peddled players Credit: Getty – Contributor

His father and guide Alf Inge Haaland, once from Leeds, placed his boy with Raiola probably because he realized he had quite a property in his hands and the agent would maximize it.

Raiola works with some of the best players in the world and is known for his negotiating prowess and fearlessness towards billionaire club owners and football authorities.

So he believes, perhaps rightly, that he can do whatever he wants.

He likes to whisper to his friends in the press about his players. That’s why you hear so much about transfer, to begin with, from Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But is it true that Raiola and her guy should be leading a Dutch auction?

It probably breaks FIFA rules and does nothing for the reputation of football. This is further proof that the agents are out of control.

Most players don’t seem to mind being treated like commodities on the exchange. Would you like, like Pogba, to earn 290,000 people per week? Or Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, at 480,000 per week?

Entire clubs could operate with annual payrolls like these. They mean a few ultra-rich clubs dominate and will continue to do so for years to come. I’m not necessarily opposed to it, but I have the impression that some top agents are screwing up the market.

FREE BETS: GET OVER 2,000 NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And I’m sorry to say we have to put up with it until clubs like Dortmund shut them up.

They never will, of course, because their business plan is to buy teenage prodigies and sell them at exorbitant prices. It looks like Fifa has woken up and is committed to taking action.

On Wednesday, the Football Stakeholders Committee and the Fifa Council proposed eliminating or at least reducing the abusive and excessive practices that have unfortunately existed in football.

They aim to cap commissions, estimated at three percent of a player’s salary and ten percent of transfer fees.

bloodsucker

They would also arrest an agent representing all parties, two clubs and one player, on a transfer. Raiola has been paid by Manchester United, Juventus and Pogba for the transfer of United midfielders.

He is believed to have won 41m.

Another agent would have taken 10m from a 16m sale.

It’s bloody on a large scale and while I know a number of fairly scrupulous agents, they must be ordered to publish all the details of their not quite revolutionary transactions for an occupation which took 500m of play last season. .

Raiola, Mendes and Co are already threatening legal action if Fifa continues with its plans.

And maybe the player unions will wake up nicely and support their players.

Read our Transfer News Live blog for the latest rumors, gossip and closed deals