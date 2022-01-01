2022 stock markets: ETMarkets 2022 survey: Sensex target, choice of mid caps, hopes and fears





NEW DELHI: The ETMarkets.com 2022 poll suggested we are heading for another strong year for stocks, with an average of over a dozen analyst targets projecting a 20-23% rise for Sensex and Nifty50 for the year. The IPO pipeline is expected to remain strong. India’s growing economic dynamics, India’s strong foreign exchange reserves, reasonable valuations, and pro-growth policies are expected to make India a prime destination for foreign flows in the emerging market space. That said, there are also legitimate concerns, including the fear that Omicron will appear in another wave and delay economic recovery; a faster-than-expected rise in US Federal Reserve rates that could make non-dollar-denominated assets less attractive; low divestments which can lower budget deficit targets and national election results which can further slow the reform process. Here’s what analysts said in the poll: Sensex, smart targets

As concerns about rich valuations ease a bit, Street is quite positive on 2022 returns, with some brokerage firms projecting a Sensex target as high as 72,000 and a corresponding Nifty target of 21,000. Bullish targets suggest a 23-26% upside potential for market indices over the 2022 timeline. Average targets for the two key indices by 13 brokerage firms that participated in the ETMarkets.com year-end survey to date limit were 65,293 and 19,300, respectively. READ MORE FPI flow to moderate

Foreign inflows could be reduced in 2022 as foreign investors reallocate some investments to fixed income instruments. But that might not have much of an impact on domestic stocks, analysts polled in an ETMarkets year-end survey said. Analysts have said that given its fiscal and currency situation, India will remain standing among its emerging market peers despite the rate hikes. We could see money being diverted from other markets to India, they added. Yesha Shah of Samco Securities said it appeared India was now in better shape to cope with the onslaught of rate cuts and hikes. She said the country’s foreign exchange reserves were more than double what they were in 2013 and other indicators determining financial vulnerability were also favorable, signaling that India may no longer be fragile. READ MORE Strong IPO pipeline

The IPO pipeline for 2022 remains strong with 35 companies sitting on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approvals to raise around Rs 50,000 crore. At least 33 others are waiting for the green light to raise another crore of Rs 60,000.

Emcure Pharma (IPO of Rs 5,000 crore), Adani Wilmar (Rs 4,500 crore), Go Airlines (Rs 3,600 crore), Gemini Edibles (Rs 2,500 crore), India1 Payments (Rs 2,000 crore), Pradeep Phosphates (Rs 2,000 crore), Arohan Financial Services (Rs 1,800 crore) and Northern Arc Capital (Rs 1,800 crore IPO) are some of the companies that have already received approval from Sebi for public issues. All eyes will be on the initial public offerings from LIC and Oravel Stays (OYO). READ MORE Key elections but no populist measures

The 2022 timeline is crucial as seven state elections are slated for the coming year, the most important of which is Uttar Pradesh. But 13 brokerages that took part in ETMarkets.com’s year-end survey said populist measures were unlikely given budget constraints, even though the government could remain obsessed with boosting growth. . Election-linked states documented 5% year-on-year spending growth compared to an overall drop of 2.4% for the 16 major states, analysts said, adding that the UP elections would be a key variable to watch, account given the size of seats and its influence on national electoral sentiment. Don’t expect a major surprise in the budget, as big reforms tend to happen outside of the budget, they said. READ MORE Best Midcap Ideas

Having lost a lot of ground since reaching their highest living standard in October, mid and small stocks are hoping to end the year on a positive note. The broader market space is expected to remain strong into the new year given the optimism about economic growth. That said, the recent correction has made several stocks in the space attractive to investors. Learn more about nine stocks recommended by analysts in the ETMarkets.com survey.

