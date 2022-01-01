Business
Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Muted in Last Session of 2021 | national
Stock market today Mid-morning updates
Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20 points from the last trading session of the year. This would point to a quiet end to a solid year for the markets. U.S. markets will open at regular times for this New Years Eve for the first time in a decade, thanks to NYSE rule 7.2. The rule states that if trading is closed on Friday or Monday, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, on commercial terms, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period.
The major averages are all up double-digit this year as the global economy began to recover from the 2020 coronavirus shutdowns. On top of that, the Federal Reserve has maintained the support measures implemented for the first time at the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500, for example, has risen more than 28% since the start of the year. This would put the market benchmark on track for its third consecutive annual gain this year.
Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, the shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are down 0.045% on Friday while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also down 0.33%. Home deposit (NYSE: HD) and Nike (NYSE: NO) are trading higher at 0.40% and 0.14% respectively.
EV leader actions You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 0.5% on Friday morning. Rival EV companies love Rivien (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up 0.96%. Lucid group (NASDAQ: LCID) is down 1.16% today. In addition, the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles like Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng Engines (NYSE: XPEV) are ahead of their December sales reports.
Dow Jones Today: Home Depot and Microsoft Led Dow’s Gains in 2021
Following the stock Exchange As of Friday open, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all trade lower. Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco Trust QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) ticked down to 0.065% on Friday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 0.025%.
The 30-stock Dow Jones has risen more than 17% this year, also for a third consecutive annual gain with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the gains, each increasing by more than 50%. It comes at a time when consumer-centric actions continue to explode as more people spend time at home due to the pandemic. However, many investors and analysts expect tougher conditions next year as the Fed eases its accommodative monetary policy in the era of the pandemic and tackles lingering inflation.
Nutriband skyrockets on obtaining patent from Korean regulators
Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) appears to be among the most active stocks entering today’s trading session. Namely, the pharmaceutical company is making headlines thanks to an announcement by the Korea Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). In detail, KIPO has fully granted a Nutriband patent entitled Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System. Now, the current patent is mainly related to the company’s signature AVERSA technology.
To elaborate, Nutriband is primarily focusing on the development of transdermal pharmaceuticals. In other words, the company’s products perform their function through contact with the skin. Thanks to its AVERSA transdermal deterrent system, Nutriband uses taste aversion to treat the abuse of opioid transdermal patches. As a result of all of this, NTRB stock is currently skyrocketing over 75% as of today’s bell open date.
Given the overall relevance of Nutribands’ offerings in an increasingly substance-dependent world, I could see investors considering it now. On the contrary, obtaining the patent could signal to some that the business is serious. Whether or not this can translate into long-term growth in stocks of Nutriband and NTRB remains to be seen.
Exxon Estimates Operating Gains Up To $ 1.9 Billion Due To Rising Energy Prices
Exxon (NYSE: XOM) is turning heads in the stock market today due to its latest 8-K earnings consideration deposit. Simply put, the company has provided an optimistic update on how it expects business to be in the current quarter. Overall, the company maintains that rising gas prices are among the main drivers of growth. In particular, Exxon predicts it could add between $ 0.7 billion and $ 1.1 billion to its quarterly profits. Based on this figure, the company estimates that its annual profits could reach $ 1.9 billion for the fiscal year.
Ideally, that would mark a major turnaround for Exxon from its loss of $ 22.4 billion the year before. Looking at last year’s results, the company cites falling oil prices and falling refining margins among other pressures related to the pandemic. More importantly, Exxon is now making the most of energy price gains to accelerate operationally. As it stands, consensus estimates indicate that Exxon will post earnings per share of $ 1.76 on February 1, 2022. On the one hand, that would mark a substantial jump from its earnings of 0.03 $ per share in the same quarter of last year. Nonetheless, such news could interest investors in the XOM stock and its possible long-term growth prospects.
