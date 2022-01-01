Chinese stocks have had a tumultuous year. What to expect in 2022.





Analysts are as baffled by the outlook for the Chinese market in 2022 as they were by the turbulent year of 2021.

The year has been unprecedented in many ways. On the one hand, mainland China’s market performance has been so poor that it has diverged from other major markets more than it has in two decades.

The CSI 300 index of Chinese large caps fell about 5% over the year. Hong Kong, home to many Chinese tech giants and other giants, saw its Hang Seng Index plunge nearly 15% in the same period. The MSCI China index ended the year down 37% compared to the main comparable indices. But the crushing year for Chinese markets had some analysts ready to buy the decline. China has been put up for sale, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, said at a conference in October. Another JP Morgan analyst said in a note last month that the MSCI China Index would climb 40% in 2022. Since November, UBS Group, BlackRock and HSBC Holdings have all increased their positions in overweight Chinese equities. But much darker forecasts and striking uncertainty have emerged from many prominent institutions.

Goldman Sachs Group



embodied this uncertainty, first stating in a note last week that we expect the central bank to inject more long-term liquidity via cuts to the RRR (we expect a further cut in the first quarter of 2022) and various loan facilities, budgeted budgetary expenditure will be more favorable to growth compared to 2021, and to local authorities to relax real estate policies at the local level. But he later added that the headwinds to growth remained however, as the real estate market could continue to cool, the zero-Covid strategy could weigh on consumption amid recurring waves of Covid, and Beijing’s anti-pollution measures. ahead of the Winter Olympics early next year could also weigh on industrial production. Other pundits have taken the same cautious approach to Chinese stocks at home and abroad. While domestic and non-domestic Chinese markets are expected to be inherently driven by the same fundamentals, differences in index composition and component listing locations result in different risk-reward profiles for investors, Jackie Choy, Director of ETF research at Morningstar Asia, said in a recent memo. This is the very reason why investors should know what flavor of China they want to expose themselves to before investing, he said. External factors, however, were mostly on the minds of analysts. Even the generally optimistic expert Bruce Pang was more cautious than usual due to last year’s storm. We expect sentiment to continue to pull and drag Chinese stocks in 2022, despite solid earnings growth expected, unless regulatory pressures ease and Sino-U.S. Relations improve significantly, said the head of macro strategy research at China Renaissance Securities. His take home message: Within Chinese equities, we prefer A shares due to their lower short-term regulatory risk with a more balanced new / old economy sector mix, greater sensitivity to domestic policy pushes and lower exposure to the risk of a potential spillover from US Fed tightening. Hao Hong, Managing Director of Bank of Communications BOCOM International, said Barrons, I’m much more careful than the consensus. His reasoning was also more comprehensive than his concern over Beijing’s continued hammering of domestic companies. The Shanghai Composite will not exceed its February 2021 peak at ~ 3,700, he said. The continued reopening of the West means slowing demand for Chinese exports, a decline in the current account balance and therefore a limited expansion of liquidity. Some analysts have even placed most of their assessments on geopolitical developments. Wait [Chinese President] Xi’s militaristic and economic belligerence is escalating towards Taiwan and therefore makes investment in China even more unreliable, said Kyle Bass, chief investment officer at Hayman Capital Management. Barrons. Given the meager 3% annualized return of the Shanghai indices over the past decade, investors may finally realize that they are taking untold risks in exchange for sub-standard returns, he said. Unlike other large investment banks, Morgan Stanley and

Citigroup



refrained from joining the bull club. The former did not improve on its pessimistic view released in November, and the latter said in a recent memo that it is not yet time to buy. Lu Fangzhou, professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong, said Barrons: Regulatory pressure from the technology sector is still very high. Since the tech sector is a big part of the Hong Kong index, I am bearish in the Hong Kong market in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/chinas-stocks-had-a-tumultuous-year-what-to-expect-in-2022-51640960489 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos