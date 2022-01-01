British Columbia records 3,795 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths





British Columbia health officials announced 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday. In a written statement, the provincial health ministry said there were 20,811 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in British Columbia. A total of 220 people are hospitalized, including 73 in intensive care. Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind peaks and declines in new cases, are up 15% from last Friday when 192 people were hospitalized for the disease and down about 27% from a month ago, when 300 people were hospitalized. The number of intensive care patients is up about 3% from 71 a week ago and 30% from a month ago, when 104 people were in intensive care. The provincial death toll from the disease is now 2,423 out of 254,849 confirmed cases to date. The regional distribution of new cases is as follows: 1,944 new cases at Fraser Health, with a total of 9,050 active cases.

965 new cases at Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 7,135 active cases.

434 new cases at Island Health, which has 2,336 active cases in total.

320new cases in Interior Health, which has a total of 1,792 active cases.

129 new cases at Northern Health, which has 494 active cases in total.

Three new cases in people residing outside of Canada, a cluster of four active cases. There are at least 15 active outbreaks in long-term care, acute care and assisted living facilities. As of Friday, 92% of those aged 12 and over in British Columbia had received their first dose of aCOVID-19 vaccine, 89.2% a second dose and 19.6% a third dose. Including those five years and older, 88.1% of people in British Columbia received a first dose and 82.9% a second dose. From Dec. 23 to 29, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases and from Dec. 16 to 29, they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations, depending on the province. New isolation rules Also on Friday, at a provincial press conference, Henry announced that the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 is reduced to five days for people without symptoms. Dr Bonnie Henry says people should wear a mask around others for an additional five days after leaving self-isolation, which depends on the absence of symptoms. People who have not been vaccinated should self-isolate for 10 days. Previously, vaccinated people had to self-isolate for seven days. The change was one of many announced on Friday morning in the province’s last pandemic update for 2021. Henry was joined by Dix and the executive director of British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Dr. Penny Ballem, in Vancouver. Starting Saturday, visits to long-term care facilities will also be limited to essential visitors in response to recent outbreaks. Starting in the new year, the province will also switch to an interval-based booster campaign to have everyone immunized approximately six months after their second COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age.

