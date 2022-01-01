Summary The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently released a proposal that would require more detailed and frequent disclosure of issuer share buybacks, often referred to as share buybacks.

The result The proposed rules would introduce a new disclosure form, Form SR, under which the issuer would be required to report any purchases made by or on behalf of the issuer or any affiliated purchaser of shares of the issuer in a period of one working day following the execution of the share buyback.

The proposed changes to Section 703 of the SK Regulation would seek to expand the disclosure of share buybacks required in periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The proposed changes would also impose structured data requirements for redemption reports.

The bottom line The proposed changes would modify the current disclosure requirements on share buybacks for companies and thus create new obligations for companies that undertake share buybacks. We recommend that companies begin discussing with their boards and executives the impact of the new disclosure requirements on share buybacks, should the proposed changes be adopted.

On December 15, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a new rule 13a-21 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and the corresponding Form SR that would require an issuer to report any redemption made. in the name or on behalf of the issuer or of any affiliated purchaser of registered equity securities of the issuer before the end of the first business day following the day on which the issuer executes the share buyback. The proposals also aim to extend the information requirements of Article 703 of the SK Regulation by requiring additional information on the repurchases of shares of an issuer. Finally, the changes propose that issuers label the information in accordance with Article 703 of the SK Regulation, Article 16E of Form 20-F, Article 9 of Form N-CSR and Form SR in a language structured machine readable data.

Under the current rule in Section 12 of the Exchange Act, which governs share repurchases, issuers are required (1) to disclose the total number of shares purchased by the issuer or a buyer affiliated with the during the period concerned, declared monthly and by category; (2) the average price paid per share; (3) the total number of shares purchased under a publicly announced share buyback plan or program; and (4) the maximum number of shares that can still be purchased under the plan. The rules also require disclosure in footnotes of the key terms of any publicly announced share repurchase plans, the number of shares purchased, other than publicly announced plans, and the nature of the transaction. The proposed rule would require a more detailed disclosure schedule for the repurchase of shares by the issuer or an affiliate buyer.

The proposed rule would require an issuer to provide an SR Form through the SEC’s EDGAR system within one business day of the completion of the share buyback and would require disclosure of the following: (1) the date of the redemption; (2) identification of the category of securities redeemed; (3) the total number of shares repurchased, including all issuer repurchases carried out or not under publicly announced plans; (4) the average price paid per share; (5) the total number of shares repurchased on the open market; (6) the total number of shares redeemed based on the safe harbor of rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act; and (7) the total total number of shares repurchased in accordance with a plan intended to satisfy the positive defense conditions of rule 10b5-1 (c) under the Exchange Act.

The fact that the Form SR is provided, rather than filed, means that issuers would not be subject to liability under section 18 of the Exchange Act for disclosure in the form, nor to liability under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless the issuer expressly incorporates by reference the information in Form SR into other documents filed on EDGAR. The SEC believes the increased disclosure requirements will improve transparency and allow investors to more accurately assess an issuer’s share buybacks.

The proposed changes to Section 703 of the SK Regulation would require an issuer to disclose (1) the purpose of its share repurchases and the process used to determine the amount of shares repurchased; (2) any policy relating to the purchase or sale of shares of the issuer by directors or officers, including any restrictions on such transactions; (3) whether the redemptions were made in accordance with a plan intended to satisfy the positive defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1 (c), and the date of adoption or termination of the plan; and (4) whether the redemptions were made on the basis of the non-exclusive safe harbor existing in rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. In addition, the proposed amendments would require issuers to disclose whether any of their directors or officers, who are subject to the reporting requirements under section 16 (a) of the Exchange Act, have bought or sold shares of equity securities of the issuer subject to a buyback of shares of the issuer plan within 10 working days before or after the announcement of such a plan by checking a box before the information tabular of share buybacks by issuers.

The SEC is also proposing to require issuers to mark disclosed information in accordance with Section 703 of Regulation SK, Section 16E of Form 20-F, Section 9 of Form N-CSR, and Form SR in a structured, machine-readable data language. Specifically, issuers would be required to “mark information in Inline XBRL in accordance with Rule 405 of the ST Regulation and the EDGAR Filer Manual”. The rationale for requiring disclosure in Inline XBRL is to make disclosures “more readily available and more readily available” to investors and other market participants, in order to bridge the information gap between issuers and investors.

The proposed changes to Section 703 of Regulation SK and the proposed new rule in the Exchange Act 13a-21 were announced on the same day as proposed changes to rule 10b5-1 regarding trading plans. We recommend that companies consider the two proposed changes together.

The proposed rules are subject to a 45 day comment period.

