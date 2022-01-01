Trump’s financial conflict of interest strategies are alive and well in Congress

This year, 52 members of the House and Senate violated the STOCK Act, a 2012 law that requires prompt and accurate reporting of stock transactions by members of Congress, Insider reported. Apparently, they were too busy negotiating to focus on filing accurate and timely reports.

The very people who make the laws, members of Congress, as well as the president and vice president are exempt from this law.

It appears the simple solution would be to ban members of Congress from negotiating individual stocks to avoid potential foul play. Again House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Recently announced that she would oppose efforts to ban members of Congress and their spouses (her own husband being one of them) from individual stock trading.

It’s a dangerous gesture, for many reasons. Normally, Pelosis’s stubborn defense against congressional stock trading would be an opportunity for House Republicans to take the lead on ethics, put their assets in blind mutual funds or trusts, and then promise. that if they take control of the House in 2022, stock trading by all members will be banned. Good luck with that; Republicans in Congress are far too busy negotiating their own stocks to care about ethics.

The hypocrisy of Congress is startling when you consider the fact that all other federal employees are subject to criminal law that prohibits financial conflicts of interest with official duties. It is a felony for a federal agent to participate in any particular government matter, including supporting or opposing a bill in Congress, which has a direct and predictable effect on the federal agents financial interests.

Of course, the very people who make the laws, members of Congress, as well as the president and vice-president are exempt from this law. They are allowed to have financial conflicts of interest with their official duties which, to other federal employees, is a crime.

Then there is the problem of insider trading. Members of Congress know a lot of information that the rest of us don’t, and some of that information can be useful for stock trading. However, trading on the basis of non-public information hijacked from Congress or any other employer is a crime. Investment bankers and corporate executives regularly go to jail for insider trading, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, when it suspects insider trading, can open an investigation and subpoena emails. , texts and other documents indicating what traders knew and when they knew it. It is not so easy in the case of Congress because the speech and debate clause of the Constitution is interpreted as severely limiting the ability of federal investigators to obtain records and find out who said what to whom in congressional offices and in the field.

The investigation of the Congressional insider trading allegations is therefore left to the House and Senate ethics committees, which have little experience in this type of investigation and further report to the members of Congress themselves. they are investigating.

Alexander Hamiltons First Bank of the United States was mired in controversy due to leaks from speculators over Congress ‘plan to use the bank to repay States’ War of Independence bonds at 100 cents on the dollar.

Congressional insider trading is as old as the republic. Alexander Hamiltons First Bank of the United States was mired in controversy due to leaks to speculators on Congressional plans to use the bank to repay states’ War of Independence bonds at 100 cents on the dollar. Before approving this plan in the Assumption Act of 1790, members of Congress themselves bought the bonds at a fraction of their face value.

So U.S. Representatives and Senators were already emulating the corrupt practices of British MPs who had spent much of the 18th century speculating wildly in stocks, including the infamous South Sea Company, whose stock prices soared before to collapse in 1720.

Fast forward to today, and not much has changed. In 2020, the two Georgian senators at the time were accused of insider trading during fluctuations in stock prices during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even Fox News recognized that it was a political problem in Georgia. Not only did President Joe Biden win Georgia in the general election, the two scholarship senators were removed from their posts in the run-off election in January. Regardless of their party affiliation, voters know the difference between an honest public servant and someone who is committed to themselves.

A member of Congress, Rep. Chris Collins, RN.Y., pleaded guilty to charges related to insider trading, albeit for misappropriating non-public information from a listed company, not Congress itself. In 2020 it was pardoned by President Donald Trump, a man who apparently enjoys financial conflicts of interest.

The New York Times reported recently that politicians and their immediate families bought $ 267 million and sold $ 364 million in assets this year, pointing out that Democrats are really into tech stocks, which was worth around $ 35 million and Republicans are more energy-focused, buying $ 32 million in stocks in industry companies during the year.

Not surprisingly, in the partisan division on investments, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin aligns himself more with Republicans than Democrats (his strong preference is for coal).

There are so many stock transactions that many congressional traders lose track and fail to meet their reporting obligations.

A year ago, I joined Donna Nagy at Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, an expert in insider trading law, to write a letter to House and Senate leaders urging both chambers, by their bylaws or statutes, to prohibit members from negotiating individual stocks.

Our letter was ignored, and to date we have not received a response. Nagy and I also co-wrote an op-ed on the same point, which was published by Bloomberg Law on January 6, the one day this year that members of Congress likely didn’t trade stocks because they feared for their lives more than their wallets.

It is time for new leadership in Congress. Giving control of the Senate or the House to Republicans won’t help; in fact, that would probably make matters worse. Republicans in Congress have refused to acknowledge Trump’s financial conflicts of interest throughout his presidency, making it impossible to believe they would do anything about their own conflicts of interest.

But Democrats must promise voters that there will be a new leadership in Congress and that the financial conflicts of interest tolerated by Pelosi and other leaders will no longer be tolerated.

Congressional stock trading must end; members should be required to place their assets in blind trusts or diversified mutual funds and to focus their attention on the affairs of nations, not theirs. Anyone in Congress who doesn’t want to make that pledge should find another job.