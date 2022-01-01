Capital raised through PSE reached a record P 234.48 billion in 21

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) capital raising ended in 2021 at 234.48 billion pesos, the highest level ever seen by the local stock exchange, thanks to a strong portfolio of real estate investment trusts ( REITs) and consumer-oriented investment transactions.

For the year, a total of eight initial public offerings (IPOs), 11 follow-up offers, four share purchase rights offers and eight private placements were made through the PSEs platform.

We are delighted that more companies have chosen to raise funds through the PSE. Their confidence in the stock market enabled us to achieve this record capital raising figure, Ramon Monzon, President and CEO of PSE, said in a press release on Friday.

The eight new names that have debuted on the stock exchange are: AllDay Marts, MREIT Inc., RL Commercial REIT Inc., Filinvest REIT Corp., Monde Nissin Corp., DDMP REIT Inc., Medilines Distributors Inc. and Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp.

The amount of capital raised in the stock market surpassed the previous high of 228.33 billion pesos last seen in 2012. It also doubled from the value of PSE capital raising for the year 2020 of 103.76 billion pesos.

Poor performance

This is despite a poor performance by the Philippine Stock Exchange’s main index (PSEi) for the year, which ended at 7,122.63 or almost unchanged from the end-2020 level of 7,139.71.

Last Friday, the last trading day, the PSEi fell 211.93 points or 2.9% due to nervousness over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

PSE will open its doors in 2022 with the consecutive IPO of Haus Talk Inc. and Figaro Coffee Group Inc. The PSE is also holding its first investment fair on January 29 and 30, 2022.

The active participation of local retail investors is likely to continue into the next year, especially as we expect upcoming IPOs to attract new investors. While this is a welcome development, we also hope to see the gradual return of foreign funds to the Philippine stock market, Monzon added.

Net sellers

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of 2.32 billion pesos in 2021. However, this was reduced from previous years’ net outflows of 128.57 billion pesos. Foreign investors accounted for 36.1 percent of turnover in market value.

The average daily turnover for the year was 9 billion pesos, up 22.5% from the 7.35 billion pesos average in previous years.

An increase in retail investor participation was also recorded in 2021 to 31.1% as a percentage of total revenue, compared to 18.2% in 2019 and 26.9% in 2020. INQ

