US stocks slide to close record year





U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day of 2021, ending a year of repeated records on Wall Street over low interest rates and the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered between small gains and losses as the New Years trading session continued before falling towards the end of the day. The S&P 500 fell 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18, the Dow Jones slipped 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 96.59 points, or 0.6%, at 15,644.97.

Fund managers described Friday’s trading activity as light and attributed the marginal sell-off to last-minute tax moves and year-end portfolio positioning by fund managers. Today we’re talking more about April than December 31, said Jason Brady, managing director of Thornburg Investment Management, which manages nearly $ 50 billion in assets. The relatively calm trading on Friday juxtaposed a busy year in markets where individual investors crowded into stocks even and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and low interest rates motivated investment in stocks. These factors helped the S&P 500 close at a record 70 times this year, more than a quarter of all trading days, according to Dow Jones Market Data, and pushed the index up 27% in 2021. The Dow and the Nasdaq have outperformed well over the past 12 months as well, up 19% and 21%, respectively, giving the three benchmarks their best three-year performance since 1999. Much of the broader market recovery has also been fueled by a small group of massive stocks, such as Apple., Tesla and Microsoft. Shares of Microsoft and Tesla have each risen by around 50% this year, while Apple has gained more than 30%. This is truly the year of economic recovery, said Sean Markowicz, investment strategist at Schroders. In 2022, I see growth slowing as the massive stimulus measures in response to the pandemic wear off. Investors are watching a number of risks up to 2022 that could derail the market recovery. Cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are increasing, forcing some companies to cut services and hours when workers are making themselves sick. U.S. inflation hit a nearly four-decade high last month, raising questions about how many price hikes Americans can absorb and whether that will affect corporate profits. The Federal Reserve has also set the stage for a series of interest rate hikes starting next spring. In response to some of these concerns, investors became more defensive in December. They bought shares of utilities, consumer staples and real estate companies, pushing all three sectors up at least 9.4% in the month. Technology and communications stocks posted more modest gains, while stocks of consumer discretionary companies were flat. It continued to play out on Friday. Shares in the communications services sector fell 1.2%. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, fell $ 8.01, or 2.3%, to $ 336.35, while Alphabet lost $ 26.97, or 0.9%, to 2 $ 897.04 and Netflix was down $ 9.65, or 1.6%, to $ 602.44. Some memes stocks were also in the red, suggesting some investors took profits there as well. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings fell $ 1.74, or 6%, to $ 27.20 on Friday after more than tenfold this year. GameStop, up nearly 700% for the year, fell $ 6.94 Friday, or 4.5%, to $ 148.39. Meanwhile, shares of vaccine makers have climbed. Pfizer added 65 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 59.05 following UK drug regulator approval of its Covid-19 oral antiviral pill, along with signs that health officials public in the United States could approve booster injections against the virus for 12 years. to 15-year-olds starting next week. Moderna climbed $ 2.38, or 0.9%, to $ 253.98. Ford Motor shares also exceeded the S&P 500, adding 30 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 20.77. Auto maker stock, which has been a favorite among retail investors all year, more than doubled this year, its biggest annual gain since 2009. Consumer staples rose 0.7%, while utilities and real estate companies rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield closed at 1.496%, up 0.583 percentage point this year, the biggest year-over-year yield gain since 2013. Investors sold off their bonds government, driving up yields, because bonds that pay less than inflation mean racking up a loss. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction. Abroad, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 edged down almost 0.2%, with markets closed in Germany, Spain and Italy. The general market index has increased by more than 20% this year. The rapidly spreading Omicron variant is clouding the outlook for oil markets after a rapid recovery in demand pushed prices to their highest levels in years. Futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in global oil markets, fell 2.2% on Friday to $ 77.78. For the year, it is up 50%. Shares of Chinese internet and tech companies surged in Hong Kong on the last day of the year, following an increase in their corresponding U.S. certificates of deposit overnight. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the city’s 30 largest listed tech companies, rose 3.6% on Friday in a cutback trading session. The larger Hang Seng index gained 1.2%. The Shanghai Chinese Composite added 0.6% on Friday. The markets in South Korea and Japan were closed for a holiday. Corrections and amplifications

The Managing Director of Thornburg Asset Management is Jason Brady. An earlier version of this article incorrectly gave his last name as Thornburg. (Corrected December 31) Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] and to Michael Wursthorn at [email protected]

