The S&P 500 beat both the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what the story says is happening in 2022.

As the music played, investors continued to dance, paraphrasing a phrase from the old Citigroup CEO Chuck Prince.

CEO Chuck Prince.

Buyers of US stocks have been dancing to the beat of a record high S&P 500 index rise in 2021 and are eager to glean clues as to what to come in the year ahead, which many expect it to be filled with uncertainty even as concerns about the pandemic begin to emerge. reflux.

For Wall Street, an interesting question may center on the S&P 500 SPX,

performance in 2022 after the popular stock benchmark outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

by 8.16 percentage points and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, in charge of technology,

by 5.50 percentage points last year, marking the S&P 500’s largest margin of outperformance over its two peer exchanges in the same calendar year since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

This is only the sixth time the S&P 500 has beaten the Dow and the Nasdaq in a year, with previous events in 1984, 1989, 1997, 2004 and 2005.

Although it represents only a small sample size, the gains were significant the following year. In fact, all three referrals have continued to increase. The S&P 500 is averaging 12.6% returns, the Dow Jones is averaging 11% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite averaging 12.8% positive returns in these cases.

There is another separate concern from bullish investors about how far the S&P 500 can continue to rise after rising 26.89% in 2021. Is there more room for maneuver?

History suggests that after a gain of at least 20% by the benchmark, the returns are comparatively small but not insignificant, with an average rise of 7.7%.

The year after a big rally also tends to be followed by a positive result for the index in the following calendar year more than 70% of the time. Gains have occurred steadily the previous nine times the S&P 500 has risen 20% or better.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results, and 2022, just like 2021, will be teeming with idiosyncratic themes, including the fight against the pandemic, the battle against inflation at its highest level in 40 years and the elections of mid-term of Congress ahead. in November. It’s hard to guess what the driving force will be, but healthy corporate earnings and the promise of better days ahead have been the common bullish denominator in recent years.

Optimism can cool down somewhat, however.

A number of Wall Street companies are forecasting single-digit returns for the S&P 500 in 2022, if any returns are to be achieved, with Credit Suisse forecasting a year-end of 5,200 for the index, implying a hike more than 9%; and Morgan Stanley forecasts an arrival of 4,400, a drop of almost 8%.

Read: S&P 500 could end flat in 2022 amid previously unthinkable negative real rates, says BofA strategist

Inflation that has been anything but transient and a pandemic some hoped last year would be in the rearview mirror in 2022 still cloud the outlook.

That said, the market appears to be enjoying the worry, having scaled a monstrous worry wall over the past three years to post double-digit returns.

The question is when will the music stop for the bulls?

Ken Jimenez contributed to this article