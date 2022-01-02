Cruise passengers sail despite Omicron





Despite a direct recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid cruise travel, the industry is currently sailing as it tries to recover from the pandemic.

The same goes for cruise line stocks, which fell in the last days of 2021 but still held up relatively well in the second half of December.

Investors are taking it all in stride, said Chris Woronka, an analyst at Deutsche Bank who covers cruise lines and other travel industries. Barrons the Saturday. But the navigation has not been smooth and many obstacles remain to be overcome. On December 30, the CDC raised its Covid-19 travel health advisory from 3 to 4, the highest level, for cruise travel. The agency urged travelers to avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status. As of Saturday afternoon, there were no reported cruise cancellations, although the Omicron variant reportedly forced cruise passengers to review their itineraries, including the ports they stop at. Cruise company

Royal Caribbean Group



(ticker: RCL) said in a Press release Thursday that the company is experiencing service disruptions to selected destinations and has canceled or significantly modified 16 destination calls out of 331. Patrick Scholes, travel and leisure analyst at Truist Securities, points out that CDC action comes at a particularly unfavorable time for cruise passengers. This is a very inopportune time for that to happen as we enter the big sales season, says Scholes. It will hurt, the degree of which we do not yet know. But there is absolutely nothing good coming out of this CDC announcement. Still, Woronka says enthusiasm for cruising remains strong among travelers. The greatest number of cruise customers, he said, will go on a cruise. For now, investors are following the CDC’s recommendation in stride, although stock prices fell in the final trading days of 2021. For example, the actions of

Carnival



(CCL), the largest cruise line, fell about 5% from Dec. 23-31, compared with a nearly 1% gain for the S&P 500. From Dec. 17-31, however, the stock gained 10%, easily beating the 3% result of the S&P 500. The market says these disruptions will not cripple cruise lines, Woronka says. They have enough liquidity buffers to overcome this. The point is that the CDC doesn’t derail the second half of the 22-23 pickup. Royal Caribbean said in its statement Thursday that none of the Omicron cases [aboard its ships] were severe or required hospitalization. He added that almost everyone on his ships had been vaccinated. The company, which resumed sailing in the United States in June, said it has carried 1.1 million guests on its ships since then, with 1,475 people testing positive, a rate of 0.02%. Carnival and his peers had been barred from sailing in and out of US ports for about 15 months from March 2020 due to the pandemic. Royal Caribbean’s load factors, primarily bookings, for crossings in the first half of this year are lower than historical levels but are within their historical ranges for the second half of 2022, the company said. Woronka has Hold’em odds on Royal Caribbean, Carnival and

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings



(NCLH). Shares of all three companies have sold more than 10% since early November. Obviously, the market is still a little nervous about how this is going, Woronka says. The baseline scenario is that we have a strong rally in the back half of 22 and 23, but there is a risk. We didn’t see Omicron coming. He just appeared one day, and now it’s here. Royal Caribbean said in its statement that the travel industry has seen significant disruption to airlines and other service providers due to the spread of Omicron. As of mid-Saturday afternoon, there were about 2,500 cancellations of flights within, to or from the United States, according to FlightAware. A day earlier, on December 31, these cancellations totaled 1,625.

Delta Airlines



(DAL), for example, attributed its flight cancellations to winter conditions and the Omicron variant. Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/cruise-operators-are-sailing-despite-omicron-the-stocks-are-holding-up-51641067397 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos