explained | How will the revised IPO rules affect the market?

What do the new SEBI standards say about preferential allocations and the price range? Who benefits from the changes?



The story so far: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released new rules for initial public offerings (IPOs).

The new rules will monitor how companies value their stocks, how they use the money they receive from investors, how many of their promoters of a company’s stake can sell in an IPO, and how long lead investors can sell the stakes they have acquired previously. the IPO.

What is that?

According to the new SEBI rules, the price range of an IPO must be set so that the ceiling price is at least equal to 105% of the floor price.

Second, companies will not be allowed to use more than 35% of the money they raise through IPOs to finance the purchase of other companies, unless they provide enough detail.

Third, promoters with a stake of more than 20% in a company cannot sell more than half of their stake in an IPO.

And finally, flagship investors will not be able to sell more than half of their shares for 90 days from the date of the IPO, against the current 30 day stipulation.

Why has SEBI implemented these new regulations?

Stock markets around the world have experienced a boom in IPO offerings with a record amount of capital raised by companies. In India alone, over $ 1 trillion in capital has been absorbed by IPOs this year. It is natural for the number and size of IPOs to increase during a bull market. Businesses see bull markets, in which a lot of investor money typically runs after stocks and overvalued them, as an opportunity to raise the funds necessary for their growth. Owners of many businesses may also view the IPO boom as an opportunity to sell their stake in the business at an attractive price.

Notably, many companies that have raised funds through IPOs this year, such as Zomato, Paytm, etc., are loss making. This exposes the investors who have invested in these IPOs to the risk of huge losses if the prices of those stocks take a sharp correction. Paytm, for example, has lost more than a third of its value since listing. SEBI believes that the new regulations will ensure that corporate promoters have more weight in the game. Its price band rule, by contrast, appears to be aimed at countering the tendency of companies to set a narrow price band for their issues. SEBI believes that a narrow price range hinders the price discovery process.

Will the new regulations help?

The new SEBI rules have been widely welcomed in an attempt to protect retail investors from the risks associated with the booming IPO market. However, some fear that the new rules will hamper the raising of new capital by companies to fuel growth.

For example, forcing companies to be specific about how they will use the money they raise through IPOs can affect flexibility, as trading conditions can change quickly in the real world. Additionally, the restriction on key investors may affect market liquidity, as many large investors may be unwilling to hold their investments for 90 days and thus decide to abstain from participating in IPOs altogether.

Some critics also raise the question of whether SEBI should try to hold back investors when it comes to making investment decisions. They believe that investors, who have the most to lose or gain from their investment decisions, are best equipped to perform the necessary due diligence before investing in IPOs. The same goes for how companies decide to price their IPOs. Companies would generally avoid undervaluing or overvaluing their issues, as this would affect the amount of capital they can raise. In fact, setting narrow price brackets could be a way to avoid valuation uncertainties that can affect fundraising.