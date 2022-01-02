Stock market underperforming last year

CLICK TO ENLARGE

THANKS to last-minute bargain hunting, the Malaysian stock market ended the last trading day of 2021 sharply higher, a reversal from the weakness seen in the previous session. However, he still made a loss for the whole year.

The equity market had traded broadly in negative territory throughout Friday amid moderate investor sentiment until the last hour of trading, when buying momentum set in.

The benchmark FBM KLCI gained 23.92 points, or 1.55%, to end at 1,567.53 points yesterday.

Turnover was 2.52 billion shares valued at RM 1.86 billion.

Overall, the Malaysian stock market is considered to be the worst performing ASEAN in 2021.

After losing around 3.7% until 2021, FBM KLCI was also the second worst performing market in Asia, after Hong Kong.

The negative returns generated by the 30 stocks index are mainly due to the decline in the stock prices of glove, energy and palm oil companies.

In general, sentiment towards the Malaysian stock market was cooled due to a series of negative developments in 2021. These included the reimposition of lockdowns due to the increase in Covid-19 cases; the political uncertainties which ultimately led to the change of Prime Minister; allegations of forced labor against some manufacturers, including glove players; and the announcement of tax increases when the 2022 budget is tabled.

Volatile trend

Describing how FBM KLCI performed in 2021, Maybank Investment Bank Research (MaybankIB Research) said investors had instead been subjected to a series of disappointments and headwinds.

Whenever the market seemed poised to muster the positive momentum required to catch up with outperforming ASEAN competitors, a new headwind emerged, eclipsing the prima facie favorable investment environment for rapid improvement stocks. ‘vaccine effectiveness and availability, fiscal and monetary policy, rebound in commodity prices, relative attraction to fixed income given rising inflation and slowdown fears (in the US) , as well as the dynamism of the retail business, explained the brokerage.

The FBM KLCI hit its 2021 closing peak at 1,639.38 points on March 10.

It fell to its low of 1,480.92 points on December 14 amid concerns over the impact of the 2022 budget; and Omicron (a more contagious variant of Covid-19) are having an impact on reopening the country’s economy and easing travel restrictions.

MaybankIB Research noted that the FBM KLCI spent much of the first half of 2021 in the range, as optimism about vaccine availability was offset by slow vaccinations and political tensions before significant volatility set in. ‘installs in the second half of 2021 due to the imposition of the renewed national lockdown.

The change of prime minister in August coincided with the peak of pandemic restrictions, with an increase in vaccinations and a rhythmic economic reopening supporting the bullish market trend that followed, MaybankIB Research said.

However, a populist turn in policymaking in Budget 2022 (extended moratoriums on loans, Cukai Makmur) deflated sentiment and overshadowed positive mitigating elements such as strong corporate reporting, under- estimate of non-performing loans and the strength of the export-oriented manufacturing and raw materials sectors, he adds.

Sector performance

Of Bursa Malaysia’s 13 sector indices, only four posted positive returns in 2021. The tech sector led the pack with a gain of 38%. Next come the industrial products and services sector, which posted a gain of 13%; the transport and logistics sector, with a return of 8%; and the financial sector (1%).

Conversely, the main obstacles of the FBM KLCI were the sectors of health (36%), energy (21%), construction (17%), public services (12%) and plantations ( 10%) in 2021.

The healthcare sector was the worst performing sector due to the sharp correction in the prices of major glove manufacturers, noted CGS-CIMB Research.

The energy sector index fell amid concerns over falling profits, ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) practices, low crude oil prices and project cancellations, a- he declared.

The construction industry was hit by slower progress billings, fewer new contracts won and rising operating costs, which would have a negative impact on profits. Other concerns include political uncertainty that could limit the speed of recovery in the construction sector, he added.

Despite rising crude palm oil prices to an all time high, the plantation sector also underperformed FBM KLCI on ESG issues, CGS-CIMB Research explained, highlighting allegations of forced labor at Sime. Darby Plantations Bhd and FGV Holdings Bhd. real estate operations in Malaysia as well as labor shortage issues.

The utilities sector also faces ESG risks.

It is also one of the sectors that is expected to be the most affected by the single 33% prosperity tax that would be levied on companies with taxable income above RM100 million in 2022.

ESG concerns

Retailer participation in the Malaysian stock exchange was high in 2021, with net purchases totaling RM12.44 billion as of December 24.

Local institutions and foreign investors, on the other hand, were net sellers in 2021 to the tune of RM 9.27 billion and RM 3.17 billion, respectively, as of December 24.

Analysts pointed out that domestic political tensions and various ESG concerns affecting several companies in the gloves, tech and plantation sectors were the main reasons foreign investors sought to reduce their exposure to Malaysian equities.

MIDF Research noted that 2021 saw the impact of ESG concerns manifest.

The persistent ESG misconception in the plantation sector is well known and has seen this sector underperform. Other issues have been raised in the glove industry and lately the tech industry has become the latest industry to be affected, the brokerage said.

Nonetheless, we understand that there is a differentiator between tech companies and its ESG adoption, we believe companies with a high ESG rating will likely overcome the current issues as the fundamentals remain intact, he noted.