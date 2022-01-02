Wall Street ends the year near records





SHOW RESILIENCE:

S&P 500 company results exceed analysts’ estimates, with energy, real estate and microchips among top performers last year Wall Street closed near records in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of the year, marking the second year of recovery after the global COVID-19 pandemic. The three major U.S. stock indexes posted monthly, quarterly and annual gains, their strongest three-year gains since 1999. The S&P 500 has gained 27% since the last trading day of 2020. As of Thursday, the benchmark has posted 70 record closes, the second highest on record. Using Refinitiv data going back to 1928, the highest single-year record for the S&P 500 was 77 in 1995. The Dow Jones gained 18.73 percent for the year, and the NASDAQ gained 21.4 percent. Businesses, consumers, and the broader U.S. economy thrived in the past year as they progressed through an ever-changing landscape, including a tumultuous transfer of power marked by the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. . Photo: Bloomberg Other factors include the meme stock phenomenon, new variants of COVID-19, a labor shortage, generous fiscal / monetary stimulus, hampered supply chains, booming demand. boom and the resulting price spikes. What strikes us this year among all the negatives is the resilience of US businesses, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a sea of ​​uncertainty and higher prices, you must be hugely impressed with the agility and adaptability of U.S. companies to post 45% profit growth in a very difficult year, said Detrick. Indeed, earnings results for S&P 500 companies have beaten analysts’ estimates to generate year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of the year of 52.8%, 96.3% and 42.6%. , respectively, said Refinitiv, which expects fourth-quarter annual profits. growth of 22.3%. The energy, real estate and microchips sectors associated with the economic recovery and surging demand were among the best performers of the past year, with stocks growing by 31% well outpacing the 22% gain in value stocks. Market-leading tech stocks and tech-adjacent mega-caps, which outperformed the broader market in the first year of the global health crisis, lagged as the economy rolled slowly and vaccines were released. deployed. The NYSE FANG + index, an even-weighted group of 10 such stocks, grew nearly 20% over the year. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, recorded the strongest annual growth among NYSE FANG + constituents, having its best year since 2009. Dow Transportation, considered by many to be a barometer of economic health, recorded an annual gain of more than 31%. Steadily rising US Treasury yields along with a recent hawkish turn by the US Federal Reserve, which is now forecasting up to three rate hikes in the coming year, have supported interest-sensitive financials , who gained nearly 33%. The COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the scene in early 2020 and caused the steepest and fastest economic contraction in history, continues to linger, putting pressure on travel-related stocks . The S&P 1500 Airlines Index was one of the few losing sectors of the year, falling nearly 2% annually. However, early data suggests that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has caused a sharp spike in global infections, is less virulent than its predecessors, and economic data increasingly suggests a return to normal, two years later the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, to 36,338.3, the S&P 500 lost 12.55 points, or 0.26%, to 4,766.18 and the NASDAQ Composite lost 96.59 points, or 0.61%, to 15,644.97. For the week, the Dow Jones was up 1.08%, the S&P 500 was up 0.85%, and the NASDAQ was down 0.05%.

