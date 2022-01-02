Buy better for 2022: growth stocks, value stocks or cryptocurrency

The New Year has arrived and it’s time to get down to business. How you allocate investment funds among growth stocks, value stocks, and cryptocurrencies could be the determining factor in shaping how your 2022 portfolio performs.

With that in mind, we asked a panel of Motley Fool.com contributors which of these investment categories offers the most compelling prospects for 2022 and beyond. Read on to see which they think will give you the best chance for success.

Don’t overlook growing bargains

Keith noonan:Would I be shocked if growth stocks underperform value stocks in 2022? Certainly not. There are macroeconomic changes at play that could easily cause investors to prioritize companies that offer lower risk profiles, have predictable businesses and reliable dividends.

I would be very surprised if the larger cryptocurrency market performs close to 2021, but “never say never” has been a good guiding practice in this corner of the investing world. So I also won’t completely rule out the possibility of crypto reigning on the roost again.

That being said, I will likely continue to focus most of my investments in growth stocks. Yes, there are legitimate concerns about the elevated state of valuations, especially among tech companies with speculative prospects. But listen to me.

the S&P 500 and even more technological Nasdaq composite have posted gains of approximately 29% and 23% respectively over the past year. However, this glance at the surface doesn’t say everything about the state of growth stocks. Consider that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 35% to a market cap of over $ 2.9 trillion, while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 54% to a valuation of over $ 2.6 trillion.

A little obscured by the incredible gains of mega-cap companies is the fact that many promising small and mid-cap growth stocks, which have already suffered massive sell-offs, are trading precipitously off their highs. Digital advertising specialist PubMatic, gig economy market Fiverr International, and game creator Zynga are three stocks in this category, and they will be among my first big buys of 2022. There are good reasons to diversify the portfolio amid the potential twists in 2022, but I think growth stocks are still the best bet for. investors looking for huge returns over the long term.

It’s time for value to shine

James brumley: I will go with value stocks here.

Overall, I think it’s time for market leadership to shift from growth names to other areas. Value has lagged behind growth since 2017, and value stocks have stagnated outright in recent months. But market trends have a funny way of turning the tide when no one expects it to happen.

It is not a perspective based on mere expectations for different leaders, however. I suspect we are entering a phase that favors value choices for a few specific reasons.

One of them is inflation. It’s clearly there, and while the Fed has yet to impose rate hikes to curb it, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) predicts that it will hike interest rates by a few percentage points of by the end of 2024; nearly half of this increase is expected to be in place by the end of 2022. While the rate hike works against all stocks, it presents more problems for growth sectors like tech than for value sectors such as commodities and financial services.

The other reason I’m extremely bullish on value picks going forward is that this group tends to do better in the later stages of a bull market and / or economic growth cycle. . While this bull market, which has been in place for over 12 years, is not yet over, I suspect we are much closer to an end than many people might want to believe.

None of this suggests that there won’t be any growth stocks that will continue to deliver good gains for the foreseeable future. If we’re talking about strategic allocations here, maybe it’s time to start exploring options long ignored. Even something as simple as the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) or the IShares S&P 500 Value Fund (NYSEMKT: IVE) would do.

Play the long game with cryptocurrency

Daniel Foelber: Investors can speculate on the price of cryptocurrencies and whether their crypto investments will prove to be successful. But the reality is that no one knows what the price is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Where Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) it will be tomorrow, a week or even five years from now.

Since the cryptocurrency exchange network is without a management team, profits or balance sheet, we cannot glean new information from quarterly conference calls or blame anyone if the price drops.

Despite massive gains in 2020 and 2021, there is reason to believe that crypto could continue to outperform growth stocks and value stocks over the long term. Anyone can guess if crypto beats the market in 2022. But I would say that a basket consisting mostly of Bitcoin and Ethereum digital currencies (with a few Solana and Cardano) could very well outperform the S&P 500 over a 10-year period.

When we take a step back and think about the growth potential of crypto, we quickly realize that it’s not just about buying Bitcoin and hoping it goes up. The real growth comes from the practical use cases of cryptos, and this market hasn’t even come out of the first round.

If you believe in Bitcoin’s ability to become an inflation hedge; a store of value in countries that do not have their own stable fiat currencies; and a long-term competitor to gold, then buying Bitcoin in 2022 is not the worst idea.

Likewise, if you favor smart contracts; decentralized finance; and the metaverse, and understanding how public ledgers (blockchains) can disrupt all sectors of all economies around the world, so buying Ethereum is probably a decent strategy.

Likewise (pun intended), I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum fall 50% or more from their current levels if a crypto winter takes hold and persists for an extended period. For most investors, averaging dollar costs in large, established cryptos is the best way to capture the upside and limit the damage short-term volatility can have on a portfolio.