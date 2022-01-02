Business
Dhaka stocks perform better in 2021 despite volatility from October to December
Dhaka shares have been on the rise for most of 2021, but have seen volatility in the last three months (October-December) of the year just ended.
Market experts said the market ended the year on a low note despite a cumulative gain of 1,354.6 points as the reopening of booming business activities after the Covid outbreak-related shutdown diverted a huge amount of funds from the market to the productive sectors.
The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 25.08% to close at 6,756.65 points on December 30 after gaining 950 points the previous year.
The DSEX hit a record 7,367 points on October 10, 2021.
The country’s capital market was one of the best performing markets in Asia, according to a report.
In line with the previous year, the market has remained bullish since early 2021 against a backdrop of increasing investor participation driven by various regulatory measures and favorable macroeconomic conditions,
Regulatory policies and reforms, including increasing the paid-up capital of small-cap companies, requiring directors to hold 30 percent of joint stock, restructuring the board of directors of weak and non-compliant companies, and Removal from the over-the-counter market have boosted investor confidence in the market, according to market experts.
Additionally, expansionary monetary policy, lower interest rates on bank deposits, and lack of investment options during the Covid pandemic prompted investors to channel their funds into the stock market, they said. .
The average daily turnover on the DSE increased to Tk 1,475.22 crore in 2021 from Tk 648.95 crore the previous year.
The market capitalization of the DSE climbed 20% or 93,966 crore Tk to close at 5.86 lakh crore Tk on December 30.
The country’s capital market posted an extremely strong performance at the start of 2021, but the market has seen volatility and price corrections in the last few months since September 9, 2021.
As the market gained 63% from January 2020 to September 2021, many investors rushed to take profits on the gains of the last few months of last year.
The money market began to feel a liquidity squeeze as rising inflation prompted the Bangladesh Bank to introduce the Bangladesh Bank Bill as part of a precautionary measure to avoid a possible asset bubble that increased stress in the capital market.
Hence, rising interest rates have prompted investors to channel funds from the stock market to other investment options.
In addition, price manipulations involving a number of company shares also severely affected the market.
After media reports of market manipulation, the finance ministry asked BSEC to keep the manipulators out of the market.
The recent standoff between BB and BSEC over issues related to the stock market has taken a heavy toll on the market.
In addition, continued sales of shares by foreign investors was also a concern for investors during the year.
Faruque Ahmed Siddique, former president of BSEC, told New Age that the overall market is better for investors in 2021.
He said, however, that the stock prices of a number of underperforming and fundamentally weak companies had climbed abnormally during the year due to the manipulations of some people and that regulators had failed to end the such abusive practices in the market.
The manipulation must be stopped as it was an obstacle to pricing fundamentally sound companies in the market, he said.
EBL Securities in its annual market review said: “2022 could be an even year for the capital market compared to the year we have been in due to an anticipated rise in interest rates as well as the inflation. “
“The economy is now moving from the recovery phase to the growth phase, which should lead to a decline in monetary and fiscal policy in 2022 compared to the previous expansionary stance in order to contain the acceleration of inflation. “
“Increasing credit to the private sector, selling dollars to maintain the exchange rate, resetting the bank deposit rate above the rate of inflation, limiting liquidity in the money market through auctioning of bills.” can put additional pressure on the money market ”.
Unlike 2021, which was the year of the bullish race for the entire market, companies with strong fundamentals in the consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, engineering, well-governed banking, NBFI and insurance stocks could stand out in 2022 based on the rebounding economy, he said.
The company also said that the average daily revenue in 2022 is expected to remain lower than what the market saw last year.
Asian Frontier Capital (AFC), the investment management firm behind the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, said: “We believe large cap stocks can do better in 2022, because 2021 has been the year of small and mid-cap stocks, particularly in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. . ‘
Sources
2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/158853/dhaka-stocks-fare-better-in-2021-despite-oct-dec-volatility
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]