Should You Buy Apple Stock As They Approach $ 3 Billion Market Cap?





Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) edged down on Friday despite news that they outpaced Chinese smartphone sales for the second month in a row. The tech giant is expected to eclipse the $ 3 trillion market cap shortly after jumping more than 37% this year. According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple accounted for 23.6% of the Chinese smartphone market in November, up from 22% in October. In another report, the Wall Street Journal said Apple’s closest rival was local smartphone maker Vivo at 17.8%. Are you looking for fast news, great deals and market analysis?



The iPhone maker’s gigantic market share is due to an increase in demand for its latest model, the iPhone 13. Is it too late to buy Apple shares? From an investment perspective, Apple stocks are trading at reasonable 12-month P / E and forward ratios of 31.78 and 28.83, respectively. Therefore, the stock could be an attractive option for value investors. On the other hand, analysts expect its earnings per share to grow by more than 71% this year, before rising at an average annual rate of around 16% over the next five years. Therefore, long-term growth investors might also find stock to be an attractive option for their portfolios. Source – TradingView Technically, Apple stocks appear to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the intraday chart. However, the stock recently pulled back to avoid a deep rally in overbought 14-day RSI conditions. Therefore, investors could aim for rebound earnings to around $ 182.50, or higher at $ 187.32, while $ 173.07 and $ 168.04 are crucial support levels. Where to buy right now To invest simply and easily, users need a low cost and reliable broker. The following brokers are highly rated, recognized around the world, and safe to use: Etoro, trusted by more than 13 million users worldwide. Register here> bitFlyer, simple, easy to use and regulated. Register here>

