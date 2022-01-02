Business
Agents are out of control, but players don’t seem to mind being treated like they’re on the stock market
ANOTHER winter and the chatter around Erling Haaland is recycled again by his agent Mino Raiola.
The 21-year-old Norwegian forward provided an explosion of goals for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and, currently, Borussia Dortmund.
His father and guide Alf Inge Haaland, once from Leeds, placed his boy with Raiola probably because he realized he had quite a property in his hands and the agent would maximize it.
Raiola works with some of the best players in the world and is known for his negotiating prowess and fearlessness towards billionaire club owners and football authorities.
So he believes, perhaps rightly, that he can do whatever he wants.
He likes to whisper to his friends in the press about his players. That’s why you hear so much about transfer, to begin with, from Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
But is it true that Raiola and her guy should be leading a Dutch auction?
It probably breaks FIFA rules and does nothing for the reputation of football. This is further proof that the agents are out of control.
Most players don’t seem to mind being treated like commodities on the exchange. Would you like, like Pogba, to earn 290,000 people per week? Or Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent is Jorge Mendes, at 480,000 per week?
Entire clubs could operate with annual payrolls like these. They mean a few ultra-rich clubs dominate and will continue to do so for years to come. I’m not necessarily opposed to it, but I have the impression that some top agents are screwing up the market.
Most read in the Premier League
FREE BETS: GET OVER 2,000 NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS
And I’m sorry to say we have to put up with it until clubs like Dortmund shut them up.
They never will, of course, because their business plan is to buy teenage prodigies and sell them for exorbitant prices. It looks like Fifa has woken up and is committed to taking action.
On Wednesday, the Football Stakeholders Committee and the Fifa Council proposed eliminating or at least reducing the abusive and excessive practices that have unfortunately existed in football.
They aim to cap commissions, estimated at three percent of a player’s salary and ten percent of transfer fees.
bloodsucker
They would also arrest an agent representing all parties, two clubs and one player, on a transfer. Raiola has been paid by Manchester United, Juventus and Pogba for the transfer of United midfielders.
He is believed to have won 41m.
Another agent would have taken 10m from a 16m sale.
It’s bloody on a large scale and while I know a number of fairly scrupulous agents, they must be ordered to publish all the details of their not quite revolutionary transactions for an occupation which took 500m of play last season. .
Raiola, Mendes and Co are already threatening legal action if Fifa continues with its plans.
And maybe the player unions will wake up nicely and support their players.
Read our Transfer News Live blog for the latest rumors, gossip and closed deals
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/premier-league/4373518/karren-brady-erling-haaland-raiola-stock-exchange-agents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]