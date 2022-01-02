NASD OTC Exchange closes the year 0.36% lower





By Adedapo Adesanya Crude oil fell nearly 2% on Friday, ending the year lower as infections hit record levels around the world. Despite this, the commodity recorded its biggest gain since 2009, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the restraint of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, its allies (OPEC +). Yesterday, Brent crude fell $ 1.80 or 1.43% to trade at $ 78.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed down $ 1.99 or 1. , 53% to sell for $ 75.46 a barrel. On the last day of 2021, Brent crude futures ended the year up 53% while US crude futures gained 57%, the best performance for the two benchmark contracts since 2009 , when prices have climbed more than 70%. Despite all manner of lockdowns and travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus, demand for oil has remained relatively strong. However, after rising for several consecutive days, oil prices stalled on Friday as COVID-19 cases reached new pandemic highs across the world from Australia to the United States, fueled by the highly variant. transmissible virus from the Omicron coronavirus. Hundreds of flights have been canceled as the variant creates havoc for both travelers and airlines who have to tinker with flight crews as pilots, flight attendants and ground staff become infected or exposed. to others who have been. The remnants of the delta variant and the rise of the new omicron variant have pushed the rate of new daily infections in the United States to well above 200,000 a day, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts have warned Americans to prepare for serious disruption in the coming weeks, with infection rates likely to worsen due to increased vacation travel, New Years celebrations and reopening of schools after the winter holidays. In many places in Australia, New Years Eve celebrations have been cut or canceled for the second year in a row due to a wave of coronavirus infections, this time due to the highly contagious variant. Despite these developments, global oil prices are expected to rise further next year as demand for jet fuel catches up. For the year 2022, crude consumption is expected to reach 99.53 million barrels per day, compared to 96.2 million barrels per day this year, according to the International Energy Agency (EIA). This would be a hair less than the daily consumption of 99.55 million barrels in 2019. This will put pressure on OPEC and the U.S. shale industry to meet demand – after a year in which major producers were surprised by the rebound in activity which exceeded supply and led to tight stocks. in the whole world. On the supply side, OPEC + will likely maintain its current reduced production level of 400,000 barrels per day in February 2022 when it meets on January 4, 2022. Like that: Like Loading… Related

