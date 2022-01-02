T&T-Listed Equities Post Best Returns Since 2011 | Local company

IN 2021, stocks traded on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) posted their best performance since 2011, although the entire year was affected by lockdowns and slowdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The value of the TTSE Composite Index, which measures the performance of all 25 common stocks listed on the leading market, rose 13.14% in 2021. This is the best performance of the year. composite index since it returned 21.21%. in 2011.

Between 2012 and 2020, the composite index only posted double-digit performance twice in 2013 when the index increased by 11.27% and in 2019 when it increased by 12.74%.

Between 2012 and 2020, the composite index declined twice in 2020 when it fell 9.90%; and in 2014, when it was down 2.88 percent.

The 2021 performance of the Composite Index was driven by the strong performance of locally registered stocks, which are ranked in the All T&T Index.

The All T&T Index returned 17.61% for the period from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021. The Cross-Listed Index, which categorizes stocks registered outside of T&T, returned 3% .

The four publicly traded stocks on the composite index are FirstCaribbean International Bank, which is based in Barbados, and Jamaica-based NCB financial group, GraceKennedy and the JMMB group.

The top five performing stocks in the Composite Index for 2021 were:

Massy Holdings Ltd72.16 percent

GraceKennedy58.44 percent

Early Citizens Group 44.97 percent

Guardian Holdings Ltd43.54 percent

Trinidad Cement Ltd 43.20 percent

The top four of the top five listed locally

the stocks that drive the composite index up in 2021 have strong links to

Jamaica.

Massy Holdings SA

Massy Holdings, which fell from $ 60.99 at the end of 2020 to $ 105 on Friday, is expected to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) in January. The company’s board of directors made the decision to cross-list the group’s shares on May 6 and the announcement was made on May 9.

In a statement, the company said: The board has reviewed the sophistication of the market and the growth opportunities evident in the Jamaican securities market, which has become increasingly dynamic in recent years.

The Board of Directors anticipates greater regional and international interest in the actions of the company.

Last month, the company also unveiled a recommendation from its board of directors for a 20-for-one split, subject to regulatory approval. This stock split would convert each of the common shares issued by the company into 20 common shares.

At the same time, the Massy Holdings share price would become 20 times lower than it was before the stock split.

The decision, if approved by the company’s shareholders at its next annual meeting, would increase the group’s issued and outstanding share capital from 98,969,227 to 1,979,384,540 common shares.

Group of First Citizens

The predominantly state-owned bank, which rose from $ 43.03 at the end of December 2020 to $ 62.29 at the end of 2021, has deepened its relationship with the Jamaican listed company called Barita Investments Ltd and its parent company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd.

Between September 2020 and September 2021, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens Group, acquired a total of 90,795,154 shares of Barita Investments Ltd, or 7.43% of the company. FCIS spent around US $ 40 million to acquire the shares that made it Barita’s second largest shareholder, after its parent company Cornerstone Financial.

The shares were acquired as part of additional public offerings of Baritas shares in September 2020 and September 2021, as well as on the JSE floor on December 4, 2020.

FCIS and Barita are also teaming up to provide financial and brokerage advice to Massy Holdings for its cross-listing on the JSE in January.

And First Citizens Bank Ltd lent Cornerstone US $ 25 million in September 2020.

This loan matures in April 2023 and bears a variable interest rate of LIBOR plus a re-pricing margin, which was 7.79% as of the 2020 Statement of Financial Position date. The loan guarantee of 25 million US dollars was secured by the disposal of listed shares held by Jamaica Central Securities Depository Ltd.

Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL)

The board of directors of the regional insurance company, headquartered in Westmoorings, made the decision to cross stock at JSE on March 9, 2021 and were cross there on May 5, 2021, the day before the decision. de Massy to cross the quotation.

Jamaicas NCB Financial Group acquired a controlling 61.96% stake in GHL in May 2019 through a subsidiary called NCB Global Holdings Ltd.

On the TTSE, GHL started 2021 at $ 20.90 and ended it at $ 30. On the JSE, GHL closed 2021 at J $ 518.70, down 11% from its initial listing price of $ 582.48 on May 5, 2021.

Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL)

The Claxton Bay-based group, which started 2021 at $ 2.50 a share and ended it at $ 3.58, produces cement in three countries: Trinidad, Barbados and Jamaica. Its Jamaican subsidiary, Caribbean Cement Company Ltd (CCCL), is listed on the JSE.

For the period January 1 to September 30, 2021, CCCL revenue increased 18% to the Jamaican equivalent of approximately US $ 118 million.

TCL’s revenue for this period was around US $ 210 million, meaning that TCL derives more than half of its total revenue from its Jamaican subsidiary.

And TCL is also so optimistic about future cement demand in Jamaica that it announced in August 2021 that it would embark on an expansion project at CCCL to increase production by 30% to 1.3 million tonnes. per year, compared to one million tonnes per year. .

Mexicos Cemex owns 69.83% of TCL, according to its 2020 annual report.