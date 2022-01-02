5 ways to get a bigger, faster tax refund

Capitol Hill negotiations on a massive social safety net bill went in spurts in 2021, and there are no resolution in sight at the end of the year.

The recurring political wrangling in Washington, DC, is one reason many taxpayers may want to file their taxes quickly in 2022.

For starters, a tax refund in late winter or early spring 2022 could create much-needed cash flow for many people if the fate of the enhanced child tax credit is uncertain or doomed. failure.

Between July and December, down payments on loans put nearly $ 93 billion in the pockets of parents. A 2022 round of payments is part of the Social Security bill proposed by the Biden administrations. But Senator Joe Manchin, a much-needed centrist Democrat, has said he will not support the bill in its current form. The Biden administration appears open to working with Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney, on payments to parents.

Another reason to act quickly on taxes next year: A tax refund could provide an injection of money to help pay off credit card bills before borrowing costs rise.

The Federal Reserve is pencil drawing in three increments in 2022 for its benchmark interest rate. Among other things, this could translate to higher APRs on credit cards, experts say. The Fed’s potential rate hikes and its faster completion of a pandemic-linked bond buying program are attempts to tackle the high inflation that is eating into people’s budgets.

There is no doubt that there will be individuals with all of these factors impacting them, and they will really want this tax refund ASAP, said Jerry Zeigler, registered agent and owner financial advisor of JZ Financial Management.

There will be people with all of these factors impacting them, and they will really want this tax refund as quickly as possible.

Ferry Zeigler, registered agent and financial advisor and owner of JZ Financial Management



There’s a lot of what ifs that could still come out, said Luis Rosa, owner of Build A Better Financial Future. Rosa, a financial planner and enrolled agent, spoke to MarketWatch hours after the Biden administration said she extend the student loan payment break until May 1st.

When payments resume, it can be a difficult reset for some cash-strapped households. For those people, Rosa said, if you could get a jump on that tax refund to give yourself some padding, that would be great.

The precise provisions of tax policy arising from political debates and the pace of processing within the Internal Revenue Service may be out of the control of taxpayers, Zeigler said.

But they can do their best to be ready with a return that passes without delay, accessing all the deductions and credits that can reduce taxes owed and increase the amount of refunds. You can control the factors that come into play, he said.

As you prepare for tax season 2022, here’s what to do now and the months ahead:

Keep These IRS Child Tax Credit Documents

In March, the American Rescue Plan increased the 2021 Child Tax Credit payment from $ 2,000 to a maximum of $ 3,600 per child under age 6, and up to $ 3,000 for children. ages 6 to 17.

The IRS paid half of the amount in monthly installments and the rest will go into the tax refund.

Starting at the end of the month and in January, the IRS will send out a form, Letter 6419, showing how much it has already paid to each family.

Loan advances have rules that include an income threshold for full payment. Its $ 75,000 for an individual and $ 150,000 for a married couple file jointly, with a phase-out above that point.

If the IRS determines that it has overpaid a household that earns too much income, it will subtract the overpayment from the next tax refund. If he has paid too little during the year, perhaps because a child was born while the payments were made, the amount at the time of taxation will be equal to the square.

Either way, the letter is a touchstone for what happens next. You should keep this letter along with any other letters from the IRS you have received regarding any CTC advance payments you received with your tax records and refer to it when filing, depending on to the IRS.

It is possible to determine how much CTC money a person has already received by looking at their bank statements or IRS account online, Zeigler said. But an estimate based on bank records leaves a chance for error, so Zeigler is already informing clients that hell wants to see these letters and bet other tax preparation professionals will feel the same as well.

Keep an eye out for a letter from the IRS on the amount sent for round three stimulus checks

The IRS will send out a document titled Letter 6457 on the amount it paid a household for the third round of direct payments allowed in the US bailout passed in March. These letters will begin to be distributed at the end of January.

The next tax return is the time to claim the money from the missed stimulus checks, as was the case when people filed returns earlier this year to claim the money owed from the first and second checks. round in 2020. Stimulus check money owed, also known as economic impact payments, will come in as a Recovery rebate credit which is folded in the refund.

There are a big difference between the stimulus check and the advance payments of the child tax credit. If it turns out that the IRS has overpaid a household that ultimately earns more than the $ 75,000 / $ 150,000 threshold for full payment, it will not get the money back.

There’s also a similarity: If the IRS numbers don’t match what taxpayers claim they are owed for stimulus checks or child tax credit payments, the IRS is going to take some action. time to figure it out. And the agency is already supported.

As of Dec. 10, the agency still had 6.2 million unprocessed tax returns from this tax season. This includes returns for which the recovery discount credit amounts need to be corrected after a discrepancy, says the IRS.

Start accounting for the money spent on child care in 2021 to take advantage of this tax credit

The tax credit for children and dependents is different from the tax credit for children, but lawmakers have also improved potential child and dependent credit payments during the next tax season. The credit is intended to defray the cost of child care so that parents can work. In some cases, it also applies to the care of dependent adults.

According to economic experts like Cleveland Federal Reserve Chairman Loretta Mester.

During the next tax season, the IRS will pay up to half of the work-related care expenses of eligible households. In some cases, this amounts to a credit of up to $ 4,000 for one child and $ 8,000 for two or more children. This is an increase from the maximum credit of $ 1,050 for 2020 for one eligible child / eligible dependent adult and $ 2,100 for two or more.

The IRS will gradually stop paying half the amount once the adjusted gross income exceeds $ 125,000. Elimination is complete for adjusted gross revenues over $ 438,000. Last year, the IRS paid 35% of work-related expenses.

The IRS will want information on the person or daycare providing the care. To identify the care provider, you must indicate the name, address and tax identification number of the provider, says the IRS. If the daycare is provided by someone such as a nanny and a taxpayer wants to claim the credit, the The IRS will want to know caregivers’ names and information such as their social security number or individual tax number, Rosa said.

Donate to charity now to reduce your tax bill next year

Traditionally, tax deductions on charitable contributions were reserved for people who made itemized deductions. But with most people now receiving the standard deduction, the tax benefits of giving were out of reach at least until the pandemic.

Until December 31 people who will benefit from the standard deduction can also claim a deduction for the money they donate to non-profit organizations. That’s up to $ 300 for individuals and up to $ 600 for married couples filing jointly.

Lawmakers created the write-off as part of the CARES law passed in March 2020 and subsequently increased the amount of the deduction to $ 600 for married couples. For now, the deduction only applies to donations made until December 31. Charities and nonprofits want to expand and expand it.

Rgenerate income with eligible contributions to retirement accounts or assets that can be sold at a loss

Contributions to traditional IRAs may be tax deductible, depending on certain IRS rules. This includes whether the person or his or her spouse has a retirement plan through work. It also depends on the value of a household.

For example, a person whose modified adjusted gross income can reach $ 66,000 this year can receive a full deduction up to their contribution limit, even if they have a workplace pension plan. In this case, the deduction is phased out and ends completely for people earning over $ 76,000.

IRA contributions for that year can be made until April 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the recent volatility in the stock market may be a headache, but it a chance for a tax benefit to reduce income.

Uncle Sam takes a reduction on capital gains, but he also grants a reduction on losses which can offset the tax bill for the gains. If capital losses exceed capital gains, the IRS says taxpayers can claim losses up to $ 3,000 lower income in a year. (If the net capital loss is more than $ 3,000, the rest can be carried forward, the IRS notes.)

Now is a great time to analyze your investment portfolio to see if any investments are going down and if there are any unrealized losses you may take, Rosa said.

One specific move may work for cryptocurrency investors

BTCUSD,

+ 3.43% ,

Rosa noted. The IRS has a no-effect selling rule that excludes the benefits of a tax loss if someone sells securities at a loss, but quickly buys the same or a substantially similar security soon after.

The wash sale, however, does not apply to cryptocurrency, Rosa and others noted. Rosa said that a loss-making sale before the end of the year and a quick buyout in the hopes of more stable profits in 2022 could be a strategy.