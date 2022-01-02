Nifty, Sensex Trying To Go Higher – Weekly Close Report





The major indices opened lower this week and closed with a large gain. On Monday, the indices opened with a lower spread and ended with a gain. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,176 stocks rose, 880 fell and 58 remained unchanged with a downside lead ratio of 1.34. Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited closed about 4.5% lower after announcing its deal with Sony Pictures. RBL Bank shares closed 18% lower after Vishawvir Ahuja suddenly stepped down as managing director and CEO and Rajeev Ahuja was appointed managing director and interim CEO by the bank over the weekend. The RBI also appointed its chief managing director as an additional director to the board of directors of RBL Bank. The bank wrote off the loan of Rs 300 crore in seven months after sanctioning it, which led to the intervention of the RBI. On Tuesday, the indices opened the gap and finished winning. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,570 shares rose, 456 fell and 42 remained unchanged with a downside lead ratio of 3.44. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the length of the lockout period for key investors from April 1, 2022. The existing 30 day lockout period will be available for 50% of the allocated portion and for the portion remaining 50% locked-in 90 days from date of grant will apply. The yield on India’s 10-year benchmark bond reached its highest level since April 2020. It hit 6.50% as the outstanding amount hit Rs 1.48 trillion. On Wednesday, the indices opened flat, rose higher and ended in loss. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,076 stocks rose, 957 fell and 46 remained unchanged with a downside lead ratio of 1.12. Bank stocks were particularly weak. Bajaj Auto has announced an investment of Rs300 crore to set up a new EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing unit in Pune with a manufacturing capacity of 500,000 EVs per year. The first vehicle could be released by June 2022. Amara Raja Batteries plans to invest in Ino Bat Auto, a European developer and manufacturer of high-end innovative batteries for electric mobility. Ola Electric is preparing to install more than 4,000 EV charging points in the main BPCL pumps and residential complexes. The installed points will be operational in 6 to 8 weeks and will be usable for free until the end of June 2022. On Thursday, the indices opened lower and ended flat. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 984 stocks rose, 1,050 fell and 48 remained unchanged with a downside lead ratio of 0.94. Nitin Spinners has pledged to invest Rs 950 crore to increase the capacity of its spinning unit. It will add an additional 1.51 lakh to the current 3.32 lakh spindles, the capacity of knitted fabrics will be increased by 2,500 mtpa (metric tons per year) bringing the total capacity to 11,000 mtpa. According to the RBI Financial Stability Report, banks’ gross NPA was 6.9% in September 2021 and the provision coverage ratio was 68.1%. On Friday, the indices opened the gap and ended up winning. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,524 stocks rose, 598 fell and 53 remained unchanged with a downside lead ratio of 2.55. Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to acquire UK sodium-ion battery technology company Faradion for an enterprise value of £ 100million. The official and residential premises of Dilip Buildcon were raided by the CBI after its executive director was caught paying a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to an official of the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India). The title lost more than 7%.

