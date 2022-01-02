Main risks for the equity market up to 2022 Robert Ducker

As we approach the final days of 2021, we look back on a year of strong returns for equity investors, as the recovery from the COVID-19 shock continued. The year-to-date total return for global equities (MSCI World index) of + 31.2% (in euros) represents a significant improvement over the total return of + 7.0% (in euros) achieved in 2020, as planned at the start of the year.

All did not go as planned, with Europe (STOXX 600 + 24.5%) still underperforming the United States (S&P 500 + 37.6%) and the outperformance of value strategies fading in 2H21 . These differences are mainly explained by the deterioration on the COVID-19 front observed since the summer, while at the start of the year we expected a more linear recovery which did not materialize.

As the new year approaches, investors’ attention has turned to the outlook for inflation and growth and their potential impact on equities. On inflation, Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on November 30 was hawkish, where he noted that the “transitional” language used to describe the expected short-term impact of inflation would be abandoned.

This was followed by a similar FOMC meeting in December, with Powell appearing more hawkish on inflation and the job market. FOMC officials now expect three rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, based on median projections. We believe that a cycle of gradual rate hikes in a context of healthy economic growth should have little impact on the outlook for equity markets.

However, long-lived stocks (mainly growth stocks) could underperform in such an environment. The greatest risk is a cycle of rapid rate hikes in a scenario where the Fed has lagged the inflation curve.

The inflation situation in Europe has been less discussed and largely ignored. Nonetheless, core HICP inflation rose to + 2.6% in November, which was well above consensus expectations.

Although inflation in the EU appears to be less of a problem compared to the US (core CPI stood at + 4.9% in November, a 30-year high), several factors will make it worse. inflation in the future. This includes the pledge of the new coalition in Germany to raise the minimum wage by 25% to € 12 an hour, with the pledge not to implement pension cuts in the next legislature.

Additionally, it is likely that some of the temporary price increases linked to supply chain issues and higher labor costs will not reverse.

The equity market has the potential to generate a decent return in 2022-Robert Ducker

On the growth front, the discovery of the Omicron virus in November added to the uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook for the global economy. The news feed about the new strain has been mixed, however, it appears that the virus is highly transmissible but less severe compared to the Delta variant. Despite this, several EU countries have announced new restriction measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Public reaction has been quite negative, implying that more drastic measures are unlikely to be taken well if introduced in the future. Some have also wondered if the vaccine is effective, especially when record cases are announced daily within the block. However, we believe the relatively low number of ICU admissions confirms that the vaccine works, at least against serious illnesses.

The greatest risk from a new strain is a situation where health authorities are overwhelmed, similar to what happened in the early months of COVID-19. Recently released data showed that despite the record of daily new cases reported, ICU admissions remained well below peak, especially in countries with high vaccination rates. We note that there is usually a lag between a peak in cases and an increase in ICU admissions, but so far the relationship appears to have decoupled.

We will continue to closely monitor the data that will be released in the coming days to see the impact of the holiday season, a period generally known for social gatherings and travel.

In the meantime, authorities continue to urge people to get vaccinated and get vaccinated, which should help provide immunity against the Omicron variant. The WHO, on the other hand, has warned that an increase in the vaccination rate in emerging economies is needed to reduce the risk of new variants emerging in the short term.

We continue to believe that it is possible for the equity market to generate a decent return in 2022, against a backdrop of above-trend economic growth. We don’t expect a repeat of the large real returns seen in 2021 as valuations are quite high relative to history and risks remain high.

Regarding sector exposure, we believe that a combination of value and growth is appropriate in the current environment. Higher inflation expectations could benefit value and cyclical companies. On the other hand, investor preference for high growth companies is unlikely to abate, with a preference for companies that generate high free cash flow and have strong balance sheets, as opposed to stories of high growth. unprofitable growth that tend to underperform during periods of rising rates.

The information presented in this commentary is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice, or be used or considered as an offer or a solicitation to sell / buy or subscribe to financial instruments, nor to constitute an offer. advice. or a recommendation with respect to those financial instruments. Curmi and Partners Ltd is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and is licensed by the MFSA to conduct investment services business.

Robert ducker is such thatelder equit aanalyst at Curmi and Partners Ltée.

www.curmiandpartners.com