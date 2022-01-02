Macro data, Omicron spread, global trends to guide markets this week: analysts

The announcement of macroeconomic data, Omicron’s situation and global trends will be the main driving forces behind the stock market in the first week of the new year 2022, analysts say.

In what turned out to be a historic year, India’s stock indexes passed several milestones and the 30-stock Sensex made an annual gain of 10,502.49 points or 21.99% in 2021.

Ajit Mishra, vice president of Religare Broking (Research), said, “This week marks the start of a new month and attendees will take a close look at some crucial high-frequency data such as monthly auto sales, manufacturing PMI. in India and the services PMI in India. on the COVID-19 situation and the performance of global markets will also be critical. “

He said that although the markets have seen a rally in the past two weeks, it is too early to say that “we are out of the woods”.

“Bearing in mind the mixed indications, participants should maintain a cautious stance and favor a hedged approach. Almost all sectors are participating in the recovery, but we believe that the banking, pharmaceutical, IT and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors could outperform the others in the coming week, ”said Mishra.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head (Retail Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said markets will start the new year 2022 with its cautious sideways move as Omicron quickly spreads both in India and globally. .

“However, we remain bullish and expect the Nifty to generate returns of around 12-15% in 2022, supported by the continued economic recovery and strong earnings growth.

“While the market trend may be volatile in the short term due to the potential risk of the Omicron variant and fragile global indices, in the long term, strong earnings production along with positive macroeconomic data would be key to driving the markets. on the rise, ”Khemka added.

PMI data for the manufacturing and services sector is expected to be released this week, which would also influence trade sentiment.

“Despite lingering fears about the increase in Omicron cases, the domestic market is expected to maintain its resilience, supported by healthy long-term growth forecasts for the national economy.

“The RBI’s decision on interest rate hikes will be a major event followed by the market. We have a positive outlook for the market for 2022,” said Vinod Nair, manager (research) at Geojit Financial Services.

Automakers will also remain focused on Monday amid announcements of monthly sales data.

2021 has been a very rewarding year for equity investors. The Sensex 30-stock benchmark surpassed the memorable levels of 50,000 and 62,000 last year after the crash triggered by the pandemic in March 2020.

Nair said 2021 saw a strong recovery amid the lingering challenges of subsequent variants of the coronavirus to outperform its global peers.

“The strong momentum was bolstered by strong retailer participation, economic recovery, immunization coverage and growing appetite for Indian goods and services.

“The domestic primary market has seen record fundraising via IPOs (initial public offerings) boosting investor confidence in India’s growth,” he added.

The movement of foreign institutional investors (FII), Brent crude and the rupee will also stimulate sentiment.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.