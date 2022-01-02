10 stock market forecasts for 2022





In this year’s writing, I’ll go over my 10 predictions for 2022. Anything can happen, but this exercise makes sense. It helps me to establish a game plan and a thought process for the path that may follow us in this coming year. 10. Transition year 2022 will be a year of transition between the rapid return to growth in 2021 and trend growth in 2022, which means that the growth rates in 2022 will be much slower than in 2021. In fact, with growth in 2021 very strong through the end of the third quarter, was above the trend. Now, without the support of a fiscal policy from the federal government and the Fed becoming more hawkish, it seems likely that growth in 2022 will be slower than the projected growth rate of 3.9% in a recent Reuters poll. 9. Slower global growth Slower-than-expected GDP growth in the United States coupled with an economic slowdown in China is expected to weigh on global growth, which is expected to see its growth rate drop to 4.5% from 5.9% in 2021. 8. Inflation will cool down will start showing signs of cooling as soon as the December CPI is released in mid-January, and prices have fallen sharply from their peak in early November. Additionally, inflation rates will continue to moderate through 2022 as base effects wear off and supply chain issues ease. CPI chart 7. Rising rates will help the dollar Rising short-term rates and Fed Fund futures will help strengthen the dollar, rising to around 97.75. The stronger dollar will help put more downward pressure on inflation rates. 6. A stronger dollar will cap oil prices A strong dollar will cap oil prices, keep the raw material in check, and a growing supply will push oil to around $ 54. WTI Daily Crude Oil Chart 5. The yield curve will flatten considerably With inflation rates showing signs of cooling and expectations for the Fed to begin the process of monetary tightening, yields will rise and approach 1%, while the yield remains around 1.5%. This will cause the to, causing the spread from 10-2 to drop to around 50 bps. However, this will reverse by the end of the year, and the curve will start to firm up and fall back above 1%. 4. The flattening curve could weigh on the reflation sectors The flattening of the yield curve will weigh heavily on the reflation sectors of the equity market. Specifically, it will suffer the most, as concerns about slower growth will lead to lower loan growth and low net interest income. 3. The Fed will remain committed to the fight against inflation Despite falling inflation rates, the Fed will remain committed to fighting inflation. The stock market gave the Fed the green light to end the decline, which will likely lead everyone to believe that the Fed will raise rates in March. However, the equity market, which sees inflation rates easing and growth slowing, will worry about declining global demand, leading to a 2018-style collapse. This will force the Fed to put the recovery process on hold. rates and suspend its first rate hike until December 2022. 2. Growth stocks will struggle Even with rate hikes postponed to December, growth stocks will struggle in 2022. QE will be over, and these ultra-easy financial conditions that have already tightened will make it harder for investors to gain access to this leverage. which helped fuel the epic stock market. go higher than the lows of March 2020. Margin Accounts – S&P 500 Composite Price Index Chart 1. Worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008 The will to fight all year round; with signs of slowing growth and QE no longer supporting the equity market, earnings multiples will compress from their historically high levels of around 21.5 to a historic average of around 17. This will do so the S&P 500 will experience one of its worst years since 2008, trading at 3,800, a decline of almost 21%. Have a happy and healthy New Year! Original message

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investing.com/analysis/10-stock-market-predictions-for-2022-200613329 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos