Symptoms of the Omicron variant: what to do after a negative test result





The omicron variant has continued to spread in the United States and cases are expected to increase in the coming weeks amid the fallout from the holiday season. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 from the omicron variant, you may want to get tested for COVID-19 so you can quarantine and slow the spread.

But what if you have omicron variant symptoms and your test is still negative? Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the ABC Good Morning America Wednesday that a negative antigen test result may require you to take a PCR test, which takes a few days and is not as fast as the antigen test. We know that the most sensitive test you can do is a PCR test, so if you have any symptoms and you have a negative antigen test then we ask that you go for a PCR to make sure these symptoms. are not attributable to the Covid, she said.

Antigen tests still work quite well, and they work well especially in places that used them, such as in higher education, in testing to stay in schools where they were doing multiple tests, one every two days, every three. days, and that’s really when they work well too. So we always encourage their use, they may not perform as well as the Delta variant, Walensky said. However, it might be difficult for you to find a COVID-19 test at this time due to high demand. So many people wanted a COVID-19 test before the holidays so they could feel free to visit families. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Kaitlan Collins told CNN in an interview Monday morning this test has been a problem for the United States, but more tests will be available soon. Obviously, without any excuse: we should have had more tests available. But I hope now that we enter the first two weeks of January it will be much better, he said.

