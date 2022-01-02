Business
Up 49,000,000% in 2021: Is Shiba Inu still a buy?
Last year the much followed S&P 500 has more than doubled its average annual total return over the past 40 years and hit nearly six dozen closing records. And yet, the stock market has always taken precedence over the outperformance of cryptocurrencies.
As of the very early morning hours of December 29, the aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies was $ 2.26 trillion. In one year, the crypto market has almost tripled in value. Although the usual suspects, Bitcoinand Ethereum, were responsible for much of that increase – they account for about 60% of the value of $ 2.26 trillion – one coin stood head and shoulders above all the others: Shiba inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).
Shiba Inu’s 2021 was historic
While the cryptocurrency space has already generated breathtaking short-term gains, we’ve never seen anything like the coin that Shiba Inu produced in 2021.
According to CoinMarketCap.com, investors were given the option to buy SHIB for $ 0.0000000073 per token at midnight on January 1, 2021. Over the next 12 months, SHIB ate six zeros and was getting closer to $ 0.000036, as of December 29. All in all, we’re talking about a one-year gain of about 49,000,000%!
To put it in perspective, if someone bought $ 2.05 from SHIB at midnight on January 1, 2021, and we assume there were no transaction fees, they would be a millionaire at their current price per token. In comparison, it’s exceptionally rare to see annual gains above 10,000% in the stock market, and just as rare as cryptocurrencies offer seven-digit annual returns. I remember the privacy room Edge pulled off this feat in 2017 (a gain of nearly 1,200,000%), but hasn’t seen any major coins come close since.
How, exactly, does an asset appreciate 49,000,000% in one year? Let’s take a closer look.
Dissect the moonstroke at 49,000,000% SHIB
The most obvious reason why Shiba Inu proved unstoppable for most of 2021 was its increased visibility. As the SHIB rose through the ranks in popularity and market capitalization, more and more crypto exchanges welcomed it for listing. Having more exchanges to trade SHIB has meant improved liquidity and a large holder base. According to Etherscan, Shiba Inu has 1.1 million individual holders.
The launch of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap in July was also a key catalyst. In addition to improving the liquidity of a previously illiquid token, ShibaSwap offers SHIB holders the opportunity to wager their coins and earn passive income. The point is, ShibaSwap has encouraged investors to hold onto their SHIB for a considerably longer period of time.
Enthusiasts are also excited about SHIB’s real-world adoption examples. cinema chain AMC Entertainmentplans to roll out the Shiba Inu coin as an accepted form of online payment in the first quarter, while the tech-focused online retailer Egg tradegave the green light to SHIB in December.
To add to this point, there is excitement surrounding the planned launch of the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain project in 2022, as well as the ongoing development of non-fungible token (NFT) -based games.
Additionally, no story about Shiba Inu’s success would be complete without hinting at Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). After watching Bitcoin skyrocket to 8,000,000,000% in 11 years, crypto investors aren’t afraid digital currencies are hitting an unforeseen ceiling. These inelastic buying habits were essential in removing six zeros from its token price.
The $ 64,000 question: Is Shiba Inu still a buy?
But the most relevant question after gaining 49,000,000% in one year has to be: Is Shiba Inu still worth buying? The answer, quite clearly, is no.
While patient investors have been rewarded with life-changing earnings, there are three very good reasons why Shiba Inu should be actively avoided in 2022 (and beyond).
The main reason investors need to keep their distance is Shiba Inu’s lack of competitive advantages and differentiation.
According to CoinMarketCap.com, over 16,100 digital currencies are now listed, with hundreds of new coins debuting every week. Standing out in the crypto space is getting more and more difficult. Shiba Inu is currently nothing more than an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is subject to the same transaction lag and high fees that continually plague the popular Ethereum network. In other words, other payment coin projects continually outperform Shiba Inu and provide little reason for merchants to accept SHIB as a payment method.
This leads to the second reason to avoid Shiba Inu in 2022: a lack of real-world utility. In a sense, you could say that the utility of SHIB has skyrocketed last year; but you would expect it when only a few dozen merchants will gladly accept your coin. The Cryptwerk online business directory shows that only 395 global merchants accept SHIB as a payment method. Additionally, 44 of those 395 traders are nothing more than cryptocurrency exchanges. This means that 350 of the most obscure online businesses in a world of over 500 million entrepreneurs accept SHIB as a form of payment. That’s a fraction of a fraction, and certainly not a $ 20 billion market value.
History provides the third reason why Shiba Inu is such a terrible investment in 2022. Virtually all of the payout coins that gained 24,000% or more in a short period of time lost between 93% and 99% in the 12 to 26 years. months after their peak. Shiba Inu has already fallen 60% from its October 27 intra-day high, and history suggests it still has a long way to go after gaining 49,000,000% in just 12 months.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/01/01/up-49000000-in-2021-is-shiba-inu-still-a-buy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]