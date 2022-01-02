Up 49,000,000% in 2021: Is Shiba Inu still a buy?

Last year the much followed S&P 500 has more than doubled its average annual total return over the past 40 years and hit nearly six dozen closing records. And yet, the stock market has always taken precedence over the outperformance of cryptocurrencies.

As of the very early morning hours of December 29, the aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies was $ 2.26 trillion. In one year, the crypto market has almost tripled in value. Although the usual suspects, Bitcoinand Ethereum, were responsible for much of that increase – they account for about 60% of the value of $ 2.26 trillion – one coin stood head and shoulders above all the others: Shiba inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

Shiba Inu’s 2021 was historic

While the cryptocurrency space has already generated breathtaking short-term gains, we’ve never seen anything like the coin that Shiba Inu produced in 2021.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, investors were given the option to buy SHIB for $ 0.0000000073 per token at midnight on January 1, 2021. Over the next 12 months, SHIB ate six zeros and was getting closer to $ 0.000036, as of December 29. All in all, we’re talking about a one-year gain of about 49,000,000%!

To put it in perspective, if someone bought $ 2.05 from SHIB at midnight on January 1, 2021, and we assume there were no transaction fees, they would be a millionaire at their current price per token. In comparison, it’s exceptionally rare to see annual gains above 10,000% in the stock market, and just as rare as cryptocurrencies offer seven-digit annual returns. I remember the privacy room Edge pulled off this feat in 2017 (a gain of nearly 1,200,000%), but hasn’t seen any major coins come close since.

How, exactly, does an asset appreciate 49,000,000% in one year? Let’s take a closer look.

Dissect the moonstroke at 49,000,000% SHIB

The most obvious reason why Shiba Inu proved unstoppable for most of 2021 was its increased visibility. As the SHIB rose through the ranks in popularity and market capitalization, more and more crypto exchanges welcomed it for listing. Having more exchanges to trade SHIB has meant improved liquidity and a large holder base. According to Etherscan, Shiba Inu has 1.1 million individual holders.

The launch of the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap in July was also a key catalyst. In addition to improving the liquidity of a previously illiquid token, ShibaSwap offers SHIB holders the opportunity to wager their coins and earn passive income. The point is, ShibaSwap has encouraged investors to hold onto their SHIB for a considerably longer period of time.

Enthusiasts are also excited about SHIB’s real-world adoption examples. cinema chain AMC Entertainmentplans to roll out the Shiba Inu coin as an accepted form of online payment in the first quarter, while the tech-focused online retailer Egg tradegave the green light to SHIB in December.

To add to this point, there is excitement surrounding the planned launch of the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain project in 2022, as well as the ongoing development of non-fungible token (NFT) -based games.

Additionally, no story about Shiba Inu’s success would be complete without hinting at Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). After watching Bitcoin skyrocket to 8,000,000,000% in 11 years, crypto investors aren’t afraid digital currencies are hitting an unforeseen ceiling. These inelastic buying habits were essential in removing six zeros from its token price.

The $ 64,000 question: Is Shiba Inu still a buy?

But the most relevant question after gaining 49,000,000% in one year has to be: Is Shiba Inu still worth buying? The answer, quite clearly, is no.

While patient investors have been rewarded with life-changing earnings, there are three very good reasons why Shiba Inu should be actively avoided in 2022 (and beyond).

The main reason investors need to keep their distance is Shiba Inu’s lack of competitive advantages and differentiation.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, over 16,100 digital currencies are now listed, with hundreds of new coins debuting every week. Standing out in the crypto space is getting more and more difficult. Shiba Inu is currently nothing more than an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is subject to the same transaction lag and high fees that continually plague the popular Ethereum network. In other words, other payment coin projects continually outperform Shiba Inu and provide little reason for merchants to accept SHIB as a payment method.

This leads to the second reason to avoid Shiba Inu in 2022: a lack of real-world utility. In a sense, you could say that the utility of SHIB has skyrocketed last year; but you would expect it when only a few dozen merchants will gladly accept your coin. The Cryptwerk online business directory shows that only 395 global merchants accept SHIB as a payment method. Additionally, 44 of those 395 traders are nothing more than cryptocurrency exchanges. This means that 350 of the most obscure online businesses in a world of over 500 million entrepreneurs accept SHIB as a form of payment. That’s a fraction of a fraction, and certainly not a $ 20 billion market value.

History provides the third reason why Shiba Inu is such a terrible investment in 2022. Virtually all of the payout coins that gained 24,000% or more in a short period of time lost between 93% and 99% in the 12 to 26 years. months after their peak. Shiba Inu has already fallen 60% from its October 27 intra-day high, and history suggests it still has a long way to go after gaining 49,000,000% in just 12 months.