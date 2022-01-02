Listed on the stock exchange

As Norway closed with Mammaperm, Anne Helen Myrtle (38) had plenty of time to try something she had been thinking about for some time: stocks.

It started a year ago with a stake in Equine, Norway’s largest company. Since then, she has quickly become more experienced and courageous.

– I chose to call it my stock adventure because that’s what it says today.

24-year-old economics student Siri Red Hstfet also jumped into the stock market wave during epidemics. After saving money for many years, she saw an opportunity.

– We have learned a lot about the impact of the epidemic on the economy. Now that the stock market is selling, I understand that it can be wise to hit.

Savers: Siri Red Hstfet invests 30% of its savings in stocks. Photo: Private

Historical trend

Anne Helen and Siri are not alone. In the first quarter of 2021, the epidemic contributed to the IPO of 37,755 new shareholders.

Commenting on the change: Christine Scock of OxJay Norgay sees more young people and more women investing in equities. Photo: CF Weisenberg / Colony Haven Studio

– There is more than one new private investor per minute, explains Kristin Skaug of the Aksje Norge Foundation.

This number has never been higher since Equinor’s IPO 21 years ago.

This comes at a time when eastern Norway in particular has been hit hard by the government. Hundreds of thousands of people were sitting in home offices, with no more than 10 people allowed to meet at a time. Other shopping centers have been closed.

“Suddenly people are sitting down with a lot of savings and spending a little to spend them,” Skok said.

Manager: Santa Claus with stock market manager ivind Amundsen. The latter is extra generous this year. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten / NPD Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten

– have gone from people over 60 to younger and more women, and that too is lacking. We welcome this, says exchange director ivind Amundsen.

– I always pinch my hand

A year after starting the stock, Ann Helene claims to have earned six figures for her new hobby.

– I was in an unpaid filing cabinet for 10 months after having a baby. The return on the shares paid my bills this time. We toured Norway this summer.

– I still pinch my hand, wondering if it’s true, she adds.

Anne Helene has visited several stocks, including Kahoot, Everfuel, Atea, Koa, Meltwater, Asetek, Salomon Evolution, Horizon Energy, Aker Horizons, Polight, Tesla, Mpc and Telenor.

She buys inside and outside to maximize profits, for example Kahoud is bought 10 to 12 times inside and outside.

It is a strategy that many experts warn.

“They think it’s dangerous and impossible to time the market,” said Anne Helen.

– But I also look for funds that hold stocks in companies that work well during the day, and I deposit a lump sum and get it back when the fund grows by around 10-15%. With active industrial funds, it can take anywhere from two weeks to two months.

30% savings on stocks

Siri has chosen a slightly cautious strategy. He distributes his savings 60% in funds, 30% in shares and 10% in savings accounts.

He has invested in shares of DNB, Orkla, Equinor, Aker, Norsk Hydro, Flyr and Autostore.

– It was fun to follow the growth of Autostore. In the first two weeks, the value of my shares increased by 41%! Flyer stocks are pretty bad, but I think I have ice in my stomach to see what that will look like in the years to come.

– The most important thing for me is that the money I invest in stocks is the money I can lose, Siri said.

Either way, she has no doubts that more and more people will try new hobbies.

– I am a fan of #huninvesterer (DNB campaign, editor’s note) and happy that women dare to take a step into the world of roles.

Facts: ordinary people flock to the stock market 37,755 new shareholders came to the Oslo Stock Exchange when it closed in January. This year, 64% of new shareholders are under 40 years old. 50 percent are under 30 years old. This winter, Aker Horizons was listed on Euronext Development and gained 16,000 private shareholders upon its IPO. The greatest number for 20 years. Autostore went public this fall and gained 10,000 new shareholders on the day of the IPO. Source: Aksje Norge, Oslo Stock Exchange

– Do not put all the eggs in the same basket

Kristin Skaug of Aksje Norge educates the public on what actions are and how they work. At the same time, she’s clear on one thing: don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

– Allocating into more stocks will not only help spread the risk, but will also be profitable.

Christine predicts what will happen in 2021 if you buy 10 stocks that are typically held on the stock exchange.

– Four companies fell the most, but if you invested in ten you would get a 22% return.

– This is an important point because most Norwegians are content to hold 1 to 3 shares, specifies Kristin Skok.

– Now the challenge is that the 120,000 shareholders who came after the Corona crash in March 2020 did not really experience what the collapse meant. Hope they spread the risk better than average.

2022

No one knows what will happen to the markets next year, but Anne Helen chooses to attack.

– The plan for 2022 is to create a portfolio of dividend stocks. I have selected a few and am now waiting for the right entry price.

Siri believes the market wave will continue for most people. For example, this has been confirmed by the Facebook groups “Aksjejentene” and “Moneypenny Norge”, where a total of 80,000 women are now discussing the actions.

– I believe that sharing knowledge, innocence and tricks will make more people invest in stocks, Siri said.