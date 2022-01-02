“Influencers”: breaking finance for the masses

Rachana Ranade, based in Pune, always wanted to be a teacher. She passed her public accountant exam in 2008 and turned down prestigious job offers from multinational companies to start teaching. As recently as 2019, she was teaching MBA and CA students. At one point, she was a visiting professor at seven colleges. Today, Ranade is a YouTube star, disseminating information on everything related to finance, from the basics of the stock market to futures and options for beginners and the analysis of initial public offerings.

The first talk Rachana Ranade uploaded to YouTube lasted over 90 minutes. Still, it has over 10 million views. Prasad Lendwe is setting up a team to launch Youtube channels in different languages. Chennai-based options trader PR Sundar has seen his channel grow more than 3,000% in less than two years.

Other than CA and MBA, the stock market was an area I loved, she says. I have been investing in stocks since 2006. My husband and brother were also always talking about stocks. So that’s what interested me and I slowly started to learn. Once a group of CA students approached me to take a course in the stock markets. As I led a course for a small group, I realized that scholarship was a subject that could be taught.

As more and more students became interested in his lectures on the stock markets, people began to demand recorded lectures. The first talk Ranade uploaded to YouTube lasted 90 minutes. He still got 25,000 views in three months. It was a game changer, she said. The conference has since received over 10 million views and Ranade has left teaching to become a full-time financial influencer.

Hyderabad-based Prasad Lendwes’s interest in the stock market began when he was in college. While continuing his engineering studies in Mumbai, he began to follow the stock market through a financial daily that his friend bought regularly. His interest piqued, he turned to second-hand books and magazines. Initially, with his limited knowledge, he suffered huge losses in the market.

Rather than quitting, he learned more about stocks and started working part-time to raise seed money for investing. To share lessons from his mistakes, he posted a stock market basics video in 2014. The YouTube video got 14,000 views in about two months and continued to attract more. This led to requests for more such content and Lendwe started uploading videos every few months. Now he is also a full time financial influencer (commonly referred to as an influencer).

Locked in, investment on the rise

When the pandemic caused lockdowns across the world, people apparently found more time to look at the markets. Investing in stocks has definitely seen tremendous growth. On October 25, the only investors listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed 50 million. The growth from 30 million to 40 million had taken 15 months. But, the next 10 million were added in just seven months, according to the NSE.

A record 14.2 million new mat accounts were opened during the fiscal year ended March 2021, more than three times the 4.3 million accounts opened during the previous fiscal year. Much of this growth has been fueled by discount brokerage firms like Zerodha, Upstox, Groww, and 5Paisa. As more and more people turn to direct investment in the stock market, their search for information has also increased. This has led to a skyrocketing views for finfluencer videos.

Ranades’ YouTube channel now has over 3.2 million subscribers. Raipur-based Pranjal Kamras YouTube channel on finance has more than 3.3 million subscribers. Mukul Maliks personal finance channel hit 2.8 million. The Lendwes Canal has crossed 1.6 million. The underlying thing that clicked is that all of these influencers are trying to explain difficult topics in simple language that ordinary people can understand.

The number of views that all good influencers get is a clear indication that the younger generation, who have entered the market, want to learn, said Anant Ladha, founder of Invest Aaj for Kal. They aren’t just there for so-called advice on what to buy and what to sell. During the lockdown, people had time and wanted to learn something new. There has been a clear bifurcation between good and evil, and channels offering good educational content have exploded.

Ladha, a chartered financial analyst and chartered financial planner, used to conduct offline financial counseling sessions. But, by doing these sessions for small groups, he felt that he could never achieve one lakh for two lakh. So, Ladha decided to tap into social media platforms and started uploading videos to YouTube. His channel now has more than six lakhs of subscribers. Initially, his videos got 2,000 to 5,000 views. They now bring in between 60,000 and 80,000, some even reaching a lakh.

Chennai-based options trader PR Sundar, who also has a stock markets YouTube channel, has seen similar growth. Sundar taught mathematics in Gujarat for about six years. Then, in 1994, he started teaching in Singapore. He returned in 2005 and in 2007 started investing in stocks. His YouTube channel is less than two years old. In April 2020, it had 20,000 subscribers. That has jumped to around 7.8 lakh now, a growth of over 3,000 percent in less than two years. His videos, on average, get around a lakh of views.

The influencer revenue model

As clicks on videos uploaded to YouTube increase, so does platform revenue. YouTube then shares that revenue with the content creators, based on the number of views. YouTubers can also activate channel subscriptions. Membership benefits vary. YouTubers usually explain them by asking viewers to become members.

Sponsorships are another source of income; Finfluencer videos are logical content that brokerage firms can sponsor. Several brokerage firms are turning to influencers. Partnering could be as simple as activating links on a channel, which would direct a viewer to a demat account opening page on a brokerage firm’s website. Bhuvanesh R., business analyst at discount broker Zerodha, said the company has an affiliate partner program where partners get a share to bring people to it. There could also be other advantages. For example, Sundar said his YouTube videos helped him attract more people to his workshops.

Ranade enabled paid subscriptions last year and YouTubes CEO Susan Wojcicki mentioned in her official blog that he made up the majority of Ranades YouTube revenue, with around $ 100,000 (around 076 lakh) in less than ‘a year. It’s just membership revenue, Ranade said. Then there are the ads, branded offerings, and courses. But, she hastens to add that while there is money to be made, it takes persistence and sticking to your flawless video download schedule. Ranades’ husband, who is also a CA, recently quit his job and joined her full time. Ranade posts videos twice a week and plans his next videos weeks in advance after discussions with his team.

Sundar, who conducts market analysis daily, agreed that there is a lot of hard work involved in a YouTube channel being successful. He pointed out that even on vacation he had to take the time to post his videos through his phone.

Untapped markets

Until a few years ago, people in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and metropolitan areas elsewhere formed a large portion of stock and mutual fund investors. But, that changes quickly. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India shows that the assets of B30 (cities beyond the top 30) reached 6.16 trillion in September 2021, up from 4.470 billion in September 2020, an increase of 38% year-on-year.

However, despite the surge in stock investors and mutual fund flows hitting a record high, overall equity market penetration is still in single digits. As smartphone penetration and media consumption in small towns increases, this is a huge addressable market for influencers. Previously, people had to rely on news magazines or commercial channels for content, Sundar said. Today, due to the phenomenal growth of platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, there are many people who have the opportunity to be creators and receivers of content.

Influencers like Lendwe, Kamra, and Ladha have a lot of content in Hindi. But, there is also enormous potential in other regional languages. Sharique Samsudheen, who makes YouTube stock market and personal finance videos in Malayalam, has more than 8.9 lakhs of subscribers.

Sundar plans to launch a Tamil channel in a few months; there have been many requests for the same, he said. Lendwe also expects a pull for content from vernacular media in the coming years. He is currently building a team and plans to hire presenters to launch YouTube channels in different languages, especially targeting people who do not understand Hindi.

Ranade says there is huge potential to generate financial education for children. My third child standard said that when I keep money in banks, they provide a service; so why shouldn’t we pay them to keep our money safe, rather than paying ourselves, Ranade said. I realized that children understand a lot. So, finance for children is a dream project. It will be a long term project, but I think such content is needed for children as well.

While many influencers provide great content, there is a flip side. Some of the influencers are honest and are doing it for purely educational purposes, Bhuvanesh said. But, garbage is 100 times the decent content out there.

Additionally, many influencers are not licensed as financial advisors. Lendwe, for example, makes it clear that his videos are based on the knowledge he gathers. In addition, the investment objectives and horizons will depend on each individual. This is a big hurdle for YouTube influencers as many of them give out generic information.

KS Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said that while influencers help improve the learning curve for investors, there should be regulation in the space. . If I have a lakh of followers, a statement I make will have an impact the next morning, he said. If the declaration is justified, it could be dangerous for the people who follow me. So while influencers play an important role in investor outreach and education, financial planners or advisers will remain essential.