Business
Five things to look for in Asian stocks amid 2022 reversal hopes
Traders looking for a turnaround in Asian stocks in 2022 will keep a close eye on Chinese stimulus measures, the direction of the dollar, declining retailer participation and the outlook for stock trading.
The case for a rebound should be strengthened by lower valuations after the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index underperformed its global counterpart by around 20 percentage points last year. It fell about 4% with China’s regulatory crackdown and slower growth weighing on the index, but investors are hoping Beijing’s return to growth policies and higher vaccination rates in the country. region will reverse the trend this year.
“It is possible that Asian stocks will outperform their global counterparts,” as regional economies are expected to start taking more advantage of higher levels of immunization and reopening, said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific outside. Japan at Invesco.
Here are five areas of interest to Asian investors as they navigate the New Year:
People’s Square
Traders expect mainland stocks to recover this year as Beijing pledges to support slowing economic growth driven by collapsing real estate and low consumption. Various government departments have pledged their support, including deeper cuts in fees and taxes, while the People’s Bank of China is already pumping more liquidity into the financial system. Further easing measures are also expected.
Political events such as the National People’s Congress in March will be closely watched for more clues on pro-growth policies and the dynamics of “common prosperity”. The 20th Party Congress in the second half of 2022 is also important because it could cement President Xi Jinping in power for life.
And after a year of regulation that has plagued technology, tutoring and real estate stocks, BlackRock Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are among those saying the worst of China’s regulatory crackdown may be over. “It seems important to focus on stability and growth in such an important year – and not on restructuring and new regulations,” said Herald van der Linde, HSBC’s head of equity strategy for the Asia Pacific.
Border patrol
China, the only country in the world now with a Covid Zero policy, will likely keep its borders closed ahead of the February Winter Olympics given the resurgence of domestic virus cases. But once international borders open, it could be a major catalyst for cyclical actions from airlines to luxury stocks in the region, with Chinese tourists being the world’s biggest spenders.
“In terms of expectations, there is very little price for reopening China,” said Zhikai Chen, head of Asian equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
On the flip side, more lockdowns could send shockwaves through Asian supply chains. Regional giants such as Samsung Electronics Co. and BYD Co. are already facing production problems in Xi’an.
Dollar bill
With the Federal Reserve’s stimulus package weakening and a rate hike expected at least three times next year, the impact of a stronger dollar on Asian assets is cause for concern. Combined with weaker Chinese growth, it could weigh on commodities and currencies in 2022, adding to the constraints weighing on emerging Asian economies amid tightening domestic monetary policy.
Southeast Asian stocks appear particularly vulnerable to capital outflows as the omicron spreads, although a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum is unlikely. Nonetheless, a weaker yen is good for the Japanese stock market, which is rich in exporters.
JPMorgan Asset Management strategist Tai Hui believes the Fed is communicating adequately “to prevent sharp swings in bond yields, interest rates and exchange rates,” limiting the negative impact on Asian equities.
The madness of retail
After a two-year frenzy, retail investor participation and new account openings in places like South Korea and India are showing signs of fatigue. This could reduce volatility and crowded trading in the markets in 2022, allowing more fundamentally-based foreign investor participation.
“A lot of foreign investors who tend to be more fundamental would go back to looking to Korean equities,” Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equities strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a briefing this month. “We expect two rate hikes from Taiwan’s central bank sometime in 2022, and this could be the catalyst that only slows participation in retail.”
IPO pipeline
After a tumultuous year for Hong Kong stock quotes, investors will be eagerly awaiting a number of so-called IPOs, including Didi Global Inc. The appetite for these quotes could cool, however, due to tighter regulations. Chinese.
Meanwhile, the blank check company craze may finally spill over into Asia, as the first wave of special purpose acquisition companies get clearance to list in Singapore and Hong Kong rolls out a regulation.
–With help from Jeanny Yu, Youkyung Lee, Low De Wei and Ashutosh Joshi.
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/five-things-to-look-for-in-asia-stocks-amid-2022-reversal-hopes-122010200076_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]