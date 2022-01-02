Rising interest rates could reach 2022 stock returns





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> The stock markets had a strong 2021, but face a number of headwinds in 2022. Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, a savings and retirement platform, said that in theory, tighter monetary policy means a resilient global economy, which should support corporate profits. . However, higher interest rates will gradually increase the debt payment requirements paid by companies, which will put downward pressure on profit margins, he warned. Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise Rising bond yields could also dampen equity valuations, hurting stock market returns. This is of particular concern given the high valuations in the United States, which now accounts for two-thirds of the world’s market capitalization, much of which is focused on a small number of big names in tech. If the US tech industry sneezes, then the rest of the global stock market is going to catch a really bad cold. However, Khalaf said that despite the risks, the stock market still seems to be the best game in town when it comes to generating long-term returns above inflation. Even if monetary policy tightens in 2022, it will still be extremely accommodating, so a greater danger for the stock markets is a significant resurgence of the pandemic, runaway inflation or a surge in geopolitical tensions, all of which look like possibilities. distinct. , he said. So far Omicron has shaken rather than destroyed trust, but it’s a reminder that biological developments don’t give in perfectly to traditional market analysis tools. As always, investors should avoid the noise in the short term and keep an eye on the long term, regularly pumping money into the market where possible, in order to dampen volatility. The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose nearly 15% in 2021, with major US indices posting gains of more than 20%. AJ Bell predicted that the FTSE 100 index will end in 2022 on 7,750 points, up from levels of around 7,400 currently. Its record closing level was 7,877.45 points, reached in May 2018. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We were more dependent than ever on your support, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

