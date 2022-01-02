Business
Should I open a Roth IRA for my children in 2022?
If you’re trying to accelerate your child’s wealth building potential, a Roth IRA (Individual Retirement Account) might do the trick. While retirement planning may be the last thing you think about when raising a child, it could be your child’s golden ticket up to $ 1 million.
If you’re planning to open a Roth IRA for your child in 2022, here are some things to consider.
Enjoy the benefits of a Roth IRA
A Roth IRA is a special retirement account that allows you to pay taxes on your money up front in exchange for growth and tax-free withdrawals during retirement. It’s a good deal, especially if you start contributing early. The best part is that the Roth IRA does not come with age restrictions, so it is possible to open a Roth IRA for your child as soon as they start making money.
Let’s say your child is 11 years old and making money as a babysitter. You or another adult can open a Roth custodial IRA at a financial institution that offers accounts for minors. An adult manages the account until the child is eligible to take control of the account (18 in most states). When your child turns 59 1/2, all money accumulated in the account will be 100% tax free.
If you expect your child to make a lot of money later in life, a Roth IRA is worth considering right now. As soon as your child’s income exceeds the annual income limits, they will no longer be eligible to make a direct contribution to a Roth IRA.
Contribute as much as possible
If you are opening a Roth IRA for your child, you should try to contribute as much as possible to maximize the benefits for your child. For 2022, you can contribute up to $ 6,000 to a Roth IRA on behalf of your child. Your child can also use their own money to contribute to the account.
There is no pressure to contribute the maximum amount each year. You can contribute $ 0, $ 2,000, or $ 6,000 in 2022. The choice is yours. However, you can never contribute more than your child’s earned income for the year. For example, let’s say your kid only earned $ 3,000 from modeling gigs. Your contribution to your child’s account is limited to $ 3,000 for the year.
A smart way to save
Contributing to a Roth IRA is better to put money aside in your child’s piggy bank. Let’s say you save $ 6,000 from the age of 11 on your child. After 10 years, there will be $ 60,000 in the piggy bank.
If your money is consistently invested in a Roth IRA, your child can enjoy tax-free growth and funding. Essentially, this is when your money makes more money. Your child can start investing in exchange traded funds or their favorite companies to increase the potential of their portfolio.
Let’s say you contributed $ 6,000 each year for 10 years and earned an average annual rate of 7% on your investments. The account would be worth just over $ 83,000 when your child turns 21. Wait another 30 years, and your child’s investments could be worth over a million dollars.
The ultimate decision
If you are hesitant to open a Roth IRA for your child, consider the following advantages:
- The funds can be used to help your child pay for college education without penalty.
- Up to $ 10,000 can be used to build or buy a new home without incurring taxes or penalties.
- Every penny deposited into the account can be withdrawn at any time.
You also want to weigh the pros and cons of having a 529 education savings plan versus a Roth IRA. Speak with a tax professional to determine which accounts are relevant to you and your child’s goals.
One more step towards generational wealth
Your child’s ability to build wealth won’t just depend on the career they choose and the amount of money they earn. How your child allocates their money will determine their financial security in the future.
Before you start with a Roth IRA for your kids, weigh the benefits and determine what makes sense for your financial situation and goals. The sooner you start putting money into your child’s future, the more time you’ll have to help your kids reach the million dollar mark.
