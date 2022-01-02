Muscat Stock Exchange ends in positive territory





The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) 30 index closed in positive territory after falling for four consecutive years, from 2017 to 2020, according to investment advisory firm Ubhar Capital (U-Capital). As is the case with its Gulf counterparts, the economic outlook for the Sultanate of Oman is heavily dependent on movements in oil prices, and this correlation is also visible in the country’s stock market performance, he said. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated global economies and led to a 21.5% drop in the price of Brent crude, the eMSX 30 index fell 8.1% year-on-year in 2020. However, , countries around the globe have gradually reopened, supported in part by the vaccination campaign, leading to a rebound in economic growth, amid high oil prices and improving demand prospects.

Oman’s economy is also recovering, and as a result, its nominal GDP during 9M21 jumped 12.7% year-on-year. A pick-up in economic activity has also had a positive impact on businesses and MSX-listed companies saw an increase in their net profits during 9M21 on an annual basis of around 5%, largely supported by the financial sectors. and industrialist of the time. These developments led to the appreciation of the MSX 30 index which rose 12.87 percent year-on-year, U-Capital said.

“As we enter 2022, Oman’s stock market is expected to continue on its upward trajectory, given expectations that the Sultanate’s economy will improve further. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Oman’s real GDP will increase by 2.9% in 2022 against 2.5% expected in 2021. Further opening up of the economy, increase in vaccination coverage, and stimulus measures and initiatives undertaken by the government in the recent past should lead to an acceleration of economic activity, ”noted the investment advisory firm. A probable stock market recovery will also be conducive to the revival of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) activity, specifies U-Capital. “While there are no public announcements yet, MSX could see more IPOs in 2022 after registering an Oman REIT Fund IPO in early 2021 and another IPO of ‘Oman Reinsurance (OMANRe) towards the end of 2021 and NIL in 2020. For example, in July 2021, unconfirmed information indicated that Oman’s state energy company, OQ, was considering selling its partial / full stake in his drilling unit by making it float on MSX. Likewise, before the pandemic struck, there was talk of the government getting rid of its stake in certain electricity distribution companies. Some of these plans could see the light of day in 2022 in case the overall economic and financial situation goes as planned. “

