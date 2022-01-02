Cheaper stocks boost S&P 500 outlook for new year

The S&P 500 rose 27% in 2021, closing a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Still, stocks are cheaper than they were a year ago: the S&P is trading at 21 times analysts’ expected earnings over the next 12 months, up from 22.8 times at the end of 2020 .

Lower valuations, along with an expanding economy and ultra-low interest rates, explain why most Wall Street forecasters predict the S&P 500 will continue to rise in 2022, even as the Federal Reserve shifts. preparing to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. Goldman Sachs, RBC, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse and others forecast the S&P 500 to rise between 6% and 11%.

Profits may not keep up with the pace of 2021, but it should still be a growing environment, ”said Rob Haworth, senior director of investment strategy at US Bank Wealth Management.

The story of 2021 has seen a boom year in corporate earnings. Profits on the S&P 500 rose 45%, the highest since FactSet started tracking in 2008.

The year ahead will be different, of course. Inflation is rising for the first time in a generation, which could hurt profits. The Fed’s rate hikes will force investors to reassess the earnings outlook, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic will likely take further twists and turns.

All of this means that earnings growth will likely return to more normal levels. Wall Street’s estimate for S&P earnings growth fell to 9% from 16% earlier in 2021.

Meanwhile, multiples remain above their long-term averages, although the ultra-low level of interest rates helps explain this, according to many analysts and portfolio managers.

What else are you going to do? Putting money in bonds is dead money, ”said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. Your best case is to withdraw money from the stock market, where there is the power to earn.

According to BlackRocks’ estimate, the benchmark 10-year T-bill yield should approach 3%, compared to 1.5% recently, to encourage investors to invest their money in something other than stocks. Even expecting the Fed to hike interest rates three times, many analysts believe 10-year yields will not exceed around 2%.

Some say the economic backdrop for 2022 calls for a more nuanced strategy than buying S&P 500 index funds, in part because some sector valuations are at the ends of the spectrum.

Technology stocks in the S&P 500 are currently trading around their highest levels in nearly a decade at 28 times. Multiples for consumer discretionary stocks have contracted from all-time highs of the 2020s, but remain at 33 times, well above levels dating back to 1999. For both, the combination of higher rates and growth weaker earnings will likely limit outsized gains in the markets for more buoyant sectors, investors and analysts said.

Meanwhile, some fund managers and analysts say energy and financial stocks are relative bargains with solid earnings growth helping to control valuations, even though prices have mostly risen in these sectors.

The energy sector of the S&P 500 is trading at 11 times earnings, below average multiples. With analysts predicting 26% profit growth for the sector in 2022, energy stocks appear to have more leeway after the sector’s 48% return in 2021. Goldmans analysts pointed out that Hess Corp. in the energy sector was a stock poised to generate above-average returns over the next few months.

Financials, on the other hand, are trading at nearly 15 times forward earnings. With rates as low as they have been, these stocks appear reasonably priced, analysts and investors have said. But several rounds of rate hikes have the potential to dramatically improve financial stocks’ fortunes and profitability around loans. But that is only as long as the economic environment remains robust enough to support a recovery in lending activity, some analysts added.

Jason Brady, chief executive of $ 48 billion fund manager Thornburg Investment Management, counts JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Visa Inc. as two of his picks for 2022. The former has a lower than market multiple, he said. declared, while Visa remains well positioned to take advantage of it. economic growth continues and is somewhat insulated from the threat of inflation.

Small-cap stocks are also favorites of several fund managers, including Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. Buchanan said the stronger dollar was one of the reasons to be bullish on smaller stocks, especially on the value side. Others added that if the economy continues to strengthen, Russell 2000 stocks could be on the verge of breaking out of their most recent lukewarm performance.

Overall, Wall Street watchers expect a strong, but more subdued, year of stock gains.

This year won’t be as good as the last, but it won’t be horrible in every way, Mr Ladner said.

