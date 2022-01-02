3 Cathie Wood Loser shares that could be a winner in 2022

The flagship of renowned innovation investor Cathie Wood ETF Innovation ARK had a 2021 to forget, down 22% from last year, while the Nasdaq galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have erupted, and investors might wonder if she’s lost touch.

Do not be afraid ; stock market success rarely goes in a straight line. I have identified three favorites of Cathie Wood who have had difficult years but are on the verge of regaining their winning form in 2022.

1. Teladoc

ARK’s bet on the telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was one of his biggest ideas in 2021. The stock has fallen 70% from its highs at the start of the year, but Teladoc still accounts for around 5.8% of the ETF’s market value. ARK innovation, the fund’s third weighting.

Teladoc’s revenue growth accelerated rapidly during the height of the lockdowns, when people were less willing or able to visit a physical doctor. Income growth has climbed at a triple-digit rate, so it is only natural that growth will come back down when the lockdowns are over; difficult to maintain triple-digit growth! But the market still sold the shares, potentially believing the company to depend on COVID for its growth.

Ironically, the stock has sold so much that it is now cheaper than before COVID, with a price-to-sell ratio of just over seven. Meanwhile, management has been guiding revenue growth of 25 to 30% per year until 2024, which means the company will build on its COVID-driven growth instead of giving it back.

In other words, the growth Teladoc experienced during the pandemic is here to stay, and the company will add to it in the years to come. With a compressed valuation, investors could see the stock begin to reflect expected growth over the next several years.

2nd year

Streaming is another big idea at ARK, and the smartTV and ad-tech platform Year (NASDAQ: ROKU) is arguably the king of the streaming world. The stock is down more than 50% from its highs and holds the second highest weighting in ARK’s Innovation ETF at just over 6%.

Roku had a similar problem with Teladoc; he’s seen growth pick up during lockdowns, and investor sentiment is turning to Roku now that growth is slowing in the face of the higher 2020 numbers it has had to track. Its most recent quarter, the third quarter of 2021, saw account growth of 23% year-over-year, one of its weakest quarters of growth in years.

The stock’s valuation has returned to “normal” after the sell-off, but the business looks solid to move forward. Growth in user numbers may slow some down, but Roku is in the early stages of its international expansion, so there is still a long way to go in recruiting new users.

Meanwhile, average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 49% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021, showing Roku’s momentum to make money from its base of business. users remains strong. Investors could see continued organic growth starting to drive the share price again, now that the stock’s valuation scum has died down.

3. Coinbase

Cryptocurrency remains a new and exciting industry for investors. ARK added shares of cryptocurrency tech company Global Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) at the ARK Innovation ETF since the company’s IPO earlier this year. Equity is the fifth highest weighting in the fund, at around 5%.

The stock has fallen about 40% since peaking a few months ago, and the company’s rapid growth has driven the stock’s P / S ratio down throughout the year. . Coinbase generated $ 1.2 billion in net revenue in the third quarter of 2021, more than four times more year over year.

Cryptocurrencies can be volatile at times, and Coinbase’s core business is its exchange, where it earns income from cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. The mystery surrounding the cryptocurrency and its long-term outlook could make investors a little uncertain about Coinbase, which could explain part of the sell-off of the stock, despite its growth.

But a squeeze valuation leaves more room on the upside as Coinbase continues to grow. If cryptocurrency adoption continues, Coinbase will be one of the best stocks for industry growth exposure. Meanwhile, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are growing in popularity, and Coinbase’s impending NFT market could be a catalyst that will help push the stock up in 2022.