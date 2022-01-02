Business
3 Cathie Wood Loser shares that could be a winner in 2022
The flagship of renowned innovation investor Cathie Wood ETF Innovation ARK had a 2021 to forget, down 22% from last year, while the Nasdaq galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have erupted, and investors might wonder if she’s lost touch.
Do not be afraid ; stock market success rarely goes in a straight line. I have identified three favorites of Cathie Wood who have had difficult years but are on the verge of regaining their winning form in 2022.
1. Teladoc
ARK’s bet on the telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was one of his biggest ideas in 2021. The stock has fallen 70% from its highs at the start of the year, but Teladoc still accounts for around 5.8% of the ETF’s market value. ARK innovation, the fund’s third weighting.
Teladoc’s revenue growth accelerated rapidly during the height of the lockdowns, when people were less willing or able to visit a physical doctor. Income growth has climbed at a triple-digit rate, so it is only natural that growth will come back down when the lockdowns are over; difficult to maintain triple-digit growth! But the market still sold the shares, potentially believing the company to depend on COVID for its growth.
Ironically, the stock has sold so much that it is now cheaper than before COVID, with a price-to-sell ratio of just over seven. Meanwhile, management has been guiding revenue growth of 25 to 30% per year until 2024, which means the company will build on its COVID-driven growth instead of giving it back.
In other words, the growth Teladoc experienced during the pandemic is here to stay, and the company will add to it in the years to come. With a compressed valuation, investors could see the stock begin to reflect expected growth over the next several years.
2nd year
Streaming is another big idea at ARK, and the smartTV and ad-tech platform Year (NASDAQ: ROKU) is arguably the king of the streaming world. The stock is down more than 50% from its highs and holds the second highest weighting in ARK’s Innovation ETF at just over 6%.
Roku had a similar problem with Teladoc; he’s seen growth pick up during lockdowns, and investor sentiment is turning to Roku now that growth is slowing in the face of the higher 2020 numbers it has had to track. Its most recent quarter, the third quarter of 2021, saw account growth of 23% year-over-year, one of its weakest quarters of growth in years.
The stock’s valuation has returned to “normal” after the sell-off, but the business looks solid to move forward. Growth in user numbers may slow some down, but Roku is in the early stages of its international expansion, so there is still a long way to go in recruiting new users.
Meanwhile, average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 49% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021, showing Roku’s momentum to make money from its base of business. users remains strong. Investors could see continued organic growth starting to drive the share price again, now that the stock’s valuation scum has died down.
3. Coinbase
Cryptocurrency remains a new and exciting industry for investors. ARK added shares of cryptocurrency tech company Global Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) at the ARK Innovation ETF since the company’s IPO earlier this year. Equity is the fifth highest weighting in the fund, at around 5%.
The stock has fallen about 40% since peaking a few months ago, and the company’s rapid growth has driven the stock’s P / S ratio down throughout the year. . Coinbase generated $ 1.2 billion in net revenue in the third quarter of 2021, more than four times more year over year.
Cryptocurrencies can be volatile at times, and Coinbase’s core business is its exchange, where it earns income from cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. The mystery surrounding the cryptocurrency and its long-term outlook could make investors a little uncertain about Coinbase, which could explain part of the sell-off of the stock, despite its growth.
But a squeeze valuation leaves more room on the upside as Coinbase continues to grow. If cryptocurrency adoption continues, Coinbase will be one of the best stocks for industry growth exposure. Meanwhile, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are growing in popularity, and Coinbase’s impending NFT market could be a catalyst that will help push the stock up in 2022.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/01/02/3-cathie-wood-loser-stocks-that-could-be-2022-winn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]