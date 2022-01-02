Embarers Eve eVTOL, urban air mobility company made public via SPAC





Eve UAM, the urban air mobility company (UAM) created by Embraer and incorporated as an independent company in October 2020, has Between entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a specialty acquisition company focused on the aviation industry. Upon closing of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol EVEX and EVEXW. Embraer SA, through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain a majority shareholder with an approximate 82% interest in Eve Holding after the closing of the business combination, including its investment in PIPE. As part of the transaction, Embraer contributed its assets, employees and intellectual property related to UAM to Eve. In addition, Embraer has granted Eve a royalty-free license for Embraer’s background IP for use in the UAM marketplace. We believe that the urban air mobility market has enormous potential for development in the years to come on the basis of an efficient and zero-emission transport proposal, and that with this business combination, Eve is very well positioned to become one of the major players in this segment. . As a global aerospace company, with a leadership position in multiple segments, we understand that innovation and technology play a strategic role in driving sustainable growth and redefining the future of aviation. —Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX, the market accelerator created in 2017 by Embraer, a global leader in the aviation industry with over 50 years of aircraft manufacturing experience and expertise in certification. With a singular focus on a potential UAM market of $ 760 billion, Eve introduced a comprehensive, convenient and cost-effective UAM solution covering the design and production of vertical take-off and landing electric vehicles (eVTOLs), service and support. , fleet operations and urban air. traffic management. Eve will be led by Co-CEOs Jerry DeMuro, who most recently served as CEO of BAE Systems, Inc., and Andre Stein, who has led Eve since its inception and has held leadership roles with Embraer for more than two years. decades. Eve secured launch orders from 17 customers, via non-binding LOIs, resulting in a pipeline of 1,735 vehicles valued at approximately $ 5.2 billion. The business combination values ​​Eve at an implied enterprise value of $ 2.4 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, and assuming no shareholder buybacks from Zanites, Eve will have approximately $ 512 million in cash, resulting in a total pro forma equity value of approximately $ 2. $ 9 billion. The cash proceeds raised as part of the transaction are expected to be used to fund operations, support growth and for general corporate purposes. The proceeds will be funded by a combination of Zanites of approximately $ 237 million in cash trust, assuming no shareholder buybacks from Zanites, and a PIPE of $ 305 million of common stock at 10, $ 00 per share, comprising commitments of $ 175 million from Embraer, $ 25 million from sponsor Zanites and $ 105 million from a consortium of leading financial and strategic investors, including Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce and SkyWest, Inc. As part of these commitments, Embraer has entered into agreements with some of these strategic investors to provide them with price protections up to their total commitments of $ 30 million in the form of coins and services credits or cash in exchange for the transfer of shares to Embraer. In addition, Embraer agreed to a three-year freeze on its refinancing shares and sponsor Zanites accepted a three-year freeze on its founder shares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greencarcongress.com/2022/01/20220102-eve.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos