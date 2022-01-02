Omicron disruption causes more than 3,600 flight cancellations from 2022





A plane is seen shortly after take off at sunset, from Heathrow Airport, London, Britain December 11, 2020. REUTERS / Toby Melville Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jan. 2 (Reuters) – More than 3,600 flights were canceled globally on Sunday, including more than half of the flights to the United States, adding to the toll of holiday week’s travel interruptions due to inclement weather and l increase in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant. More than 3,600 flights were canceled Sunday afternoon GMT, including more than 2,100 inbound, departing from or within the United States, according to an ongoing count on the FlightAware.com tracking site. Including those delayed but not canceled, more than 6,400 flights were delayed in total. Among the airlines with the most cancellations were SkyWest (SKYW.O) and SouthWest (LUV.N), each with more than 400 cancellations, according to the FlightAware website. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The Christmas and New Years holidays are usually a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant Omicron has led to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew in quarantine. Transportation agencies across the United States were also suspending or reducing their services due to coronavirus-related staff shortages. Omicron has seen a record number of cases and toned down New Year’s festivities in much of the world. . The increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States has caused some companies to change their plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices starting Monday. Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was due to begin a full return to power from Jan.3, but told employees in late December it was postponing the move indefinitely. U.S. authorities recorded at least 346,869 new coronaviruses on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The death toll in the United States from COVID-19 has increased by at least 377 to 828,562. Cabin crew, pilots and support staff at U.S. airlines were reluctant to work overtime during the holiday season, despite offers of significant financial incentives. Many workers feared contracting COVID-19 and did not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions said. In the months leading up to the holidays, airlines were courting employees to ensure a strong workforce, having laid off or laid off thousands of people in the past 18 months as the pandemic dragged down the industry. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Report by Kanishka Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Porter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

