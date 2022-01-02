Companies to go public in tandem with analysts of the country’s recovery





ANALYSTS expect more companies to tap the capital markets for their fundraising activities alongside the country’s history of economic recovery. We expect more companies to go public as the economic outlook improves, said the research director of China Bank Securities Corp. Rastine Mackie D. Mercado in an email December 29. We expect companies to capitalize on the story of the recovery by raising capital to strengthen their balance sheets and improve their ability to take on more debt for expansion plans, he said. According to a statement from the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) on Friday, companies raised a record 234.48 billion pesos on the stock exchange in 2021 through eight initial public offers (IPOs), 11 follow-up offers, four rights to ‘share purchase offers and eight private placements. The local stock market surpassed its 2012 high of 228.33 billion pesos, despite the pandemic. I think this is due to optimistic expectations, said Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research and engagement supervisor at Philstocks Financial, Inc. in a virtual call on Dec. 29. Businesses are already looking forward to the coming years, so I think they have already fully considered the pandemic, its effects or its impact on the economy, he added. The brokerage firm also noted the increase in the participation of retail investors with 31.1% in 2021, higher than the 26.9% observed in 2020 and 18.2% in 2019. Average daily revenue by value also increased 22.5 percent to 9 billion pesos from 7.35 billion pesos last year. As of now, several companies have expressed an interest in being listed as early as the first quarter of next year, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan said in an email Dec. 28. Haus Talk, Inc. is expected to be the first company to brave the board of directors of the small, medium and emerging markets (SME) stock markets in 2022, with a listing date tentatively set for January 17 under the ticker symbol HTI. The company’s offer period will run from January 3-7. Meanwhile, Figaro Coffee Group, Inc. will hold its offering period January 10-14, while its PES Main Board listing is slated for January 24 under FCG. Citicore Energy REIT Corp., Bank of Commerce and CTS Global Equity Group, Inc. are awaiting regulatory approval for their respective public offerings, while Balai ni Fruitas, Inc. has expressed its intention to join the board of directors of the SMEs of the PSE. China Bank Securities, Mr. Mercado, said a better COVID-19 (2019 coronavirus disease) situation, continued economic growth and relaxed restrictions would help strengthen market sentiment. The performance of the IPO will depend on the fundamentals of the company to be listed, said Mr. Tantiangco of Philstocks Financials. It will depend on its historical financial performance, it will depend on its direction, it will depend on its outlook and, most importantly, it will depend on its pricing, he added. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

