The 2022 stock market has two major headwinds: Professor Mahmood Osman Imam





02 January 2022, 21:55

Sketch of Professor Mahmood Osman Imam / TBS

The stock outlook for the new year is not very clear, and it will face two headwinds, omicron and the role of the central bank in 2022, said Dr Mahmood Osman Imam, professor of finance at the University of Dhaka. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, he said business profits would be affected if the omicron variant of the coronavirus took a deep bite. If Bangladesh faces a dire situation due to an outbreak of the new variant, the country’s economy would be severely affected. On the other hand, even if the country manages to withstand any omicron surge, its foreign trade would be disrupted if its main sources or exporting countries remained blocked, the professor said. “The textile and clothing, leather and footwear sectors are likely to suffer the most if the omicron wave broadens. But of course that is uncertain,” Dr Imam said. The other factor that is likely to influence the stock market in the new year is the role of the central bank, especially its position vis-à-vis the capital market, as this is a strong enough factor. to shape investor confidence. The method of calculating exposure to capital markets for banks should be cost-based, as is the case for other sectors, the financial markets expert said. Banks were once allowed to invest up to 10% of their deposits, which was a big chunk. But following the stock market crash of 2010-11, the law on banking companies was amended and the limit was set at 25% of banks’ equity and 50% of the shares of their subsidiaries. This amendment drastically reduced the investment limit of banks in the stock market, which Dr Osman Imam does not object to. “But, the main problem lies in the method of calculating the exposure,” he said. When stock prices rose in the second half of 2021, the same investment from banks started reversing investments as exposure is calculated based on the market price of the securities and banks were pressured to sell part of their holdings. “As far as depositors’ risk is concerned, it is the purchase price of the shares, not the market value,” he added. Bank stocks, a big part of the stock market, don’t look too lucrative at the moment, as the banking industry may need to pay less dividends due to a provision or a capital shortfall, despite the easy carry over. against irregular loans, he said. “If there is no omicron wave, the banking sector could recover in the second half of the year,” he anticipated. However, investor responses to emerging situations and events always remain supreme in the market.

