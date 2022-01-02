3 unstoppable stocks I can’t wait to buy in 2022





One of the downsides to my job is that I can’t always buy the stocks I want when I want. My contracts have certain trading restrictions that prevent me from buying and selling specific stocks for a period of time. So I couldn’t buy more shares of some of my favorites growth stocks. However, those restrictions will be lifted at some point in 2022, and I can’t wait. I look forward to adding to my positions inFiverr(NYSE: FVRR),Hubspot(NYSE: HUBS), andZscaler(NASDAQ: ZS) because they exploit huge market opportunities, giving them almost unstoppable growth potential. Gain change in the way we work Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with companies looking for digital services such as graphic design, digital marketing and video. Self-employment is already a huge market, as the incomes of self-employed Americans alone exceed $ 815 billion. According to Fiverr’s estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $ 115 billion and growing. Every day more and more people are leaving their jobs to work for themselves as Great resignationtakes steam. Fiverr is only scratching the surface of this massive and growing market opportunity. The company is on track to generate more than $ 295.4 million in revenue in 2021, a record 56% from the 2020 tally. It is adding buyers and sellers of digital services at breakneck speed, which is expected to continue for years to come as more people and businesses turn to self-employment. Meanwhile, it steadily expands its total addressable market opportunity by adding more types of skills, increasing its geographic footprint, and tapping into new groups of buyers and sellers of services. With multiple catalysts, Fiverr looks set to deliver years of unstoppable growth. Help millions of businesses grow HubSpot has developed software as a service (SaaS) that helps customers attract, engage and delight their customers. Its bold goal is to help millions of organizations grow better. With less than 130,000 customers in the third quarter, it has plenty of room to operate. HubSpot started out as a marketing app. It has grown into a platform that currently includes Marketing, Sales, Service, CMS, and Operations centers. It aims to add more in the future. The growth of these hubs is only in its early stages, as 42% of customers use only one hub, while 27% use only two. This offers him many opportunities to extend his existing relationships. This is in addition to the growth it envisions by attracting new customers to its hubs. From HubSpot’s perspective, its multiple market opportunities can support annual revenue growth of around 30% for years to come. Securing the way we access information Zscaler built acloud-basedcybersecuritysystem for the cloud. Its zero-trust exchange connects users to applications, not corporate networks. It also makes apps invisible and doesn’t allow direct connections. These features are crucial to protect users and data in today’s mobile-centric world. Zscaler is on track to generate $ 1 billion in revenue in the current fiscal year, which would be up nearly 50% year-over-year. It leaves a lot of room to grow. The company sees a $ 72 billion opportunity in its current target markets and an even greater opportunity in the longer term. It has several growth drivers, including increasing the number of its customers and expanding existing relationships, expanding functionality and technological innovation, and expanding into new geographies and customer types. . Exploit huge growth opportunities Fiverr, HubSpot, and Zscaler are still in the early stages of their growth. All three companies have massive total addressable markets, paving the way for years of rapid growth. I want to add more of these unstoppable growth stocks to my portfolio, which is why I can’t wait to be able to buy them in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

