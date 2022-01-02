Rising Covid Cases Expected To Slow The Stock Market On New Years





The Indian stock market is expected to move sideways, as increasing cases of Covid-19 could potentially hurt broader market sentiment, analysts said. In recent days, due to the increase in the number of cases, several states have instituted restrictions, curfews and the closure of certain activities. “From now on, the rise could be slower in the new year, when all players return to their trading desks, 17,161 points are short-term support while the 17,405-17,534 band could provide resistance, ”said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Titles. Notably, in 2021, investors achieved healthy returns of over 20%. Read also | The M-cap of nine of the 10 most valued companies exceeds Rs 1.11 L cr “Looking ahead, the positive momentum is also expected to continue into 2022. However, it is likely to start the new year 2022 with its cautious sideways move as Omicron quickly spreads both in India and around the world. “said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail. Research, brokerage and distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “For the full year, we are optimistic and expect Nifty to generate returns of around 12-15% in 2022, supported by the continued economic recovery and strong earnings growth.” That said, in the long run, strong earnings and positive macroeconomic data would be key to pulling markets higher. In addition, Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, believes the market will be resilient despite concerns over Covid-19. “Despite lingering fears regarding the increase in Omicron cases, the domestic market is expected to maintain its resilience, supported by healthy long-term growth forecasts for the national economy. The IT, pharmaceutical, FMCG and telecommunications sectors as well. that next generation internet companies are expected to be the primary market drivers over the coming year, ”said Nair. “RBI’s decision on interest rate hikes will be a major event followed by the market. We have a positive and constructive view of the market for 2022.” Check Out the Latest DH Videos Here

