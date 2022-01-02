Omicron spread, macroeconomic data and global trends are guiding equity markets this week, analysts say





Omicron’s situation, the release of macroeconomic data and global trends will be the main driving forces behind the equity market in the first week of January, analysts say. In 2021, which turned out to be a historic year, Indian stock indexes passed several milestones and the 30-stock Sensex made an annual gain of 10,502.49 points or 21.99% over the year. Ajit Mishra, vice president of Religare Broking (Research), told PTI that the first week of the new year marks the start of a new month and that “attendees will closely monitor certain crucial high-frequency data such as Monthly auto sales, India Manufacturing PMI and India Services PMI. In addition, updates on the COVID-19 situation and the performance of global markets will also be essential. “ Also read: The economic recovery suggests a restart of the investment cycle; to gain more strength: FinMin He said that although the markets have seen a rally in the past two weeks, it is too early to say that “we are out of the woods”. “Bearing in mind the mixed indications, participants should maintain a cautious stance and favor a hedged approach. Almost all sectors are participating in the recovery, but we believe that the banking, pharmaceutical, IT and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors could outperform the others in the coming week, ”said Mishra. Siddhartha Khemka, Head (Retail Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said markets will start the new year 2022 with its cautious sideways move as Omicron quickly spreads both in India and globally. . “However, we remain bullish and expect the Nifty to generate returns of around 12-15% in 2022, supported by the continued economic recovery and strong earnings growth. “While the market trend may be volatile in the short term due to the potential risk of the Omicron variant and fragile global indices, in the long term, strong earnings production along with positive macroeconomic data would be key to driving the markets. on the rise, ”Khemka added. PMI data for the manufacturing and services sector is expected to be released this week, which would also influence trade sentiment. Also read: India Inc raises over Rs 9 lakh cr via shares and debt issues in 2021 “Despite lingering fears about the increase in Omicron cases, the domestic market is expected to maintain its resilience, supported by healthy long-term growth forecasts for the national economy. “The RBI’s decision on interest rate hikes will be a major event followed by the market. We have a positive outlook for the market for 2022,” said Vinod Nair, manager (research) at Geojit Financial Services. Automakers will also remain focused on Monday amid announcements of monthly sales data. 2021 has been a very rewarding year for equity investors. The Sensex 30-stock benchmark surpassed the memorable levels of 50,000 and 62,000 last year after the crash triggered by the pandemic in March 2020. Nair said 2021 saw a strong recovery amid the lingering challenges of subsequent variants of the coronavirus to outperform its global peers. “The strong momentum was bolstered by strong retail participation, economic recovery, immunization coverage and growing appetite for Indian goods and services. The domestic primary market has seen record fundraising via IPOs (initial public offerings) adding to investor confidence in India’s growth, ”he said. added. The movement of foreign institutional investors (FII), Brent crude and the rupee will also stimulate sentiment. (With entries from PTI.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/stocks/story/omicron-spread-macroeconomic-data-to-guide-stock-markets-this-week-say-analysts-317609-2022-01-02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos