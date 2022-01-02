Stitch Fix Stock has cratered. An investor bets $ 100 million on a return.





stocks fell in 2021, but one of the biggest investors in the online clothing retailer racked up big stock purchases. Stitch Fix stock (ticker: SFIX) fell 68% in 2021, compared todouble-digit earnings among peers

Abercrombie & Fitch



(ANF),

Urban outfitters



(URBN) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU). The fixed point is a stock of components from

SPDR S&P Retail



ETF (XRT), which posts a gain of 42% for 2021. Stocks climbed in January as bets on falling Stitch Fix stocks went badly. The bears tried to unwind their negative bets in one fell swoop, causing short squeezes that pushed the stock higher. In March, the bullish story came to light when Stitch Fix reported disappointing fiscal second quarter results and lowered its guidance. A month later, the company announced that founder Katrina Lake was stepping down as CEO effective August 1 to become executive president. Shares have fallen 65% so far under new CEO Elizabeth Spaulding, who was more recently President of Stitch Fixs. In 2021, the company began enabling customers to choose your own outfits à la carte with no styling services or fees. Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron’s and MarketWatch. Working Capital, which has offices in London and Singapore, revealed in an Oct.8 Securities and Exchange Commission form that its subsidiaries hold 9.1 million Stitch Fix shares, an 11.4% stake. The working capital revealed in other documents filed by the SEC that it purchased Stitch Fix shares from September 9 to December 28, pay $ 108.6 million for 3.68 million shares, an average price of $ 29.47 each. Working Capital bought back as the share price fell; he was buying Stitch Fix stocks in the $ 30 range in September and October, but the average transaction prices of stocks bought in December ranged from teens to low $ 20. Working Capital did not respond to a request for comment. The company now owns 10.9 million Stitch Fix shares, making it the second largest shareholder in the company behind founder Lake. But working capital voting power is in the lower single digits. Thanks to the ownership of shares with voting rights, Lakes’ voting right was 29.3% as of November 3, and entities affiliated with Baseline Ventures and Benchmark Capital Partners had a voting right of 19.3 % and 10.8%, respectively, also through voting shares. Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other prominent figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies. Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.

