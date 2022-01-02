Bumpy race for PSEi seen in 2022 – Manila newsletter

The local stock market will experience a bumpy ride this year as it kicks off with concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases, likely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and volatility due to upcoming elections.

Towards the end of 2021, fears grew over the Omicron variant, which remains a major risk this year, said Luis Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development Corporation.

He noted that, as we move into 2022, we anticipate the May presidential election, more initial public offerings, and a steady recovery supported by an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Stock Exchange announced its opening in 2022 with the back-to-back IPO of Haus Talk, Inc. (P 750 million) and Figaro Coffee Group, Inc. (P 767.4 million).

With the changes under the new standard, 2TradeAsia.com said that, more entrants from future-proof industries are expected over the next year in renewable energy, healthcare and technology. .

Regarding the upcoming presidential elections, Abacus Securities Corporation noted that while there is a clear favorite at this point according to the latest Pulse Asia poll, it may actually be a deterrent for foreign investors.

He explained that they can see the favorite in the same mold as the incumbent during whose tenure the PES recorded record hot money outflows.

For its part, 2TradeAsia.com said that the coming year will be simply volatile for local stocks, and for many reasons.

National elections by mid-year will result in macroeconomic shifts for the first half of the year, with headlines of COVID variants likely drawing attention from time to time (note recent spikes in cases in neighboring countries of the United States of America). ‘ASEAN – a possible prognosis for the first trimester), he added.

Philstocks Financial’s senior research supervisor Japhet Tantiangco said the performance of the markets this year will depend on controlling the COVID-19 situation and hopefully the current surge is just a holiday hike and not another upward trend in COVID cases triggered by the Omicron variant.

If the COVID situation is brought under control and the economy opens up further, it will increase spending and gross domestic product. Confidence will improve and lead to more consumption and investment, which will translate into higher economic growth, he noted.

However, Tantiangco said the downside risk to the market is also due to COVID-19, as the Omicron variant is already in the country and this may lead to an increase in infection which will weaken market sentiment.

It is also possible that there are other variants that will be worse than Delta or Omicron, he warned.

Abacus believes we’ll likely have another big wave of COVID eventually. Although it appears less severe, Omicron has led to record cases in some countries even though they have high vaccination rates. A report also said that even 3 doses of Sinovac, which accounts for most injections in the Philippines, offer relatively little protection against the latter variant.

Meanwhile, 2TradeAsia.com said the Fed’s hawkish moves will also increase pressure on the capital side, with inflation a distant but valid concern.

Tantiangco said the external risk of a US Federal Reserve monetary tightening through key rate hikes would trigger an outflow of funds from emerging markets to the United States.

He added that the Philippine government cannot be expected to be able to provide sufficient support for the recovery of the local economy through higher spending given its high debt level.

We also cannot expect the Bangko Sentral to maintain its accommodative monetary policy because, if the economy reopens, demand will strengthen and this will push up inflation.

Since we can’t expect much from the government now, the burden will be on the shoulder of the private sector, Tantiangco said.

On the bright side, 2TradeAsia.com said capital spending lawsuits remain strong on the corporate side and no major drag on profits is seen (as of yet).

This should not make 2022 any less forgiving for a business year than 2021, only without the benefit of the base effect, but with better start-of-year fundamentals (45% vaccinated and around 6.5% of GDP in the fourth quarter), the brokerage said. .

He remains relatively bullish on the market, however, pointing out that all he needs is a follow-up event and that strong headwinds on the horizon are likely enough to help the index generate a trailing speed towards 8,000.

Immediate support for PSEi is seen by 2TradeAsia.com at the 7,100 level while resistance is around 7,300-7,400.

For its part, Tantiangco sees support between 7,000 and 7,100 and, if that holds, the next support level is at 6,600.

On the other hand, he sees resistance at the 7,300 level and, if the economy recovers, the next resistance will be at 7,500.

For this year’s investments, Abacus advises its clients to be on the defensive given the high risk of a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

Our defensive posture may be at odds with the theme of reopening that most expect. However, we would rather sacrifice some gains in the face of uncertainty, he said.

He noted that in general, therefore, our top picks for next year have undemanding ratings and are largely ambivalent about COVID numbers or election results.

Among our choices is SPNEC (due to its low valuation and potentially higher profits due to lower cost per megawatt installed). Another is PGOLD which, we repeat, is the cheapest relative to its historical price-to-earnings range among members of the PSE index, Abacus said.

He added that we also love banks (they are undervalued given that net interest margins are set to rise) and a few consumer discretionary names like HOME, which is the cheapest home improvement retailer. expensive in the region and not affected by margin issues.



