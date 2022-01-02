Is a homebuilders stock market brewing? NAIL ETF & Double Doji

Editor’s Note:All references to times longer than a trading day are for market context purposes only and not as recommendations for a holding period. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not intended to be left unattended for long periods of time. If you don’t have the resources, the time or the inclination to continuously monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.

theDaily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull3X Shares(NAIL) ETFreached new heights on December 2sdafter breaking through the resistance set in May. It just reviewed these levels in November, a possible bullish sign for traders. In this Direxions Xchange article, we’ll take a look at the bullish chart pattern of NAILs and discuss possible trading options in the homebuilders and construction stocks sectors.

Homebuilders Trade Brewing: Technically Speaking, There Can Be Double Doji Model Brewing

Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP, as of December 8, 2021. Performance data cited represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Another building rising for construction stocks?

A candle chart shows a pattern calleddoji. Adoji candlestickmay be representative of a change in trend in a certain context, in particular auptrend. Doji can be meaningful both as a single candle line and in a group.

By the nature of a narrow real body that represents an open and close priced at either the same or very close, doji candlesticks represent a balance between buyers and sellers and may be representative of a downturn in the market. momentum.

This group of doji could be interpreted as a temporary lack of demand above level 120; indeed, the fund is down about 10% from its 12/10 highs after seeing this trend, but we also see that the 20 day moving average holds up well as support until 12/15 .

One way to interpret the price movements of $ NAIL ETFs could be to interpret this group of doji as a market exhaustion and a peak from the recent rise, while potentially looking to take profit here if you are positioned. long.

Another way to interpret the price changes of NAILs would be to consider that these doji coincided with the decrease in volume inNAIL. So rather than facing a fierce Bulls and Bears battle which produced an equivalent influence on the ETF on both sides, we might see traders take a break while waiting for consolidation before pushing to new highs.



Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP, as of December 8, 2021.

An ongoing doji pattern may exhaust short-term business opportunities at this time. The key, therefore, is to quickly assess your position and monitor it on a daily basis. Know the risks before you dotrading leveraged ETFs.

theDaily Homebuilders & Supplies ETF shares Bull 3X (NAIL).NAIL seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of theDow Jones US Select Home Construction Index.There can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its stated investment objectives.

Originally published by Direxion on December 20, 2021.

For more news, information and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse channel.

